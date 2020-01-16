The 2020 Winona Area Public Officials Forum in Winona, previously scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, has been canceled.
The cancelation is an attempt to protect the public from a prominent winter storm that is predicted to hit the area Friday and Saturday. Multiple inches of snow are expected.
It is undetermined yet whether the public forum will be rescheduled.
The forum is an annual opportunity in Winona where elected officials are able to discuss their goals for the new year in their position, along with answer questions from the public.
