The Winona Area Pollinators and the Driftless Chapter of the Prairie Enthusiasts will host an informal workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse, 162 W. Second St., Winona.
The workshop is part of the "Lawns to Legumes" program from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, which offers grants and guides to transforming residential lawns into pollinator habitats with reimbursements of up to $350.
Speakers at the event will briefly address specific aspects of lawn conversion including practical advice on obtaining, planting and maintaining appropriate native species. They will also walk attendees through the Lawns to Legumes application process, and advice on the city of Winona regulations governing lawn and boulevard plantings.
