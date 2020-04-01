Winona Area Humane Society gives rescued puppies a second chance at life

Scared and alone in a trailer, six eight-month-old puppies in Winona were unlike many household pets.
They were afraid of people, not knowing how much they could be loved and cared for as members of welcoming families.
The Winona Area Humane Society recently took the steps to make the lives of these canines the best they can be.
Tara Stenson, dog director at WAHS, said that the organization was connected with the puppies after attempting to help a stray dog.
The original owner eventually was able to connect with the stray, which then led to them informing the organization about the puppies and wanting to put them up for adoption.
Because the puppies were not vetted or fixed, they couldn’t be moved into the shelter. The only option was to have potential adopters directly contact the owner.
After one person adopted a puppy from this original owner, the humane society was contacted by this adopter about the very unhealthy situation the puppies were in.
“They were living in a trailer by themselves, not connected to the house or anything. So they were unsupervised, not always taken care of the best so they weren't getting adequate food and water, attention. They weren't socialized. So that has created a lot of fear in all the dogs,” Stenson said.
So organization officials decided to take the remaining five puppies into their own hands and help them.
The transition into the care of the humane society was one full of anxiety for the puppies, as they were about to experience many things that they had never experienced before.
A key to their success in the two to three weeks after the rescue was showing them kindness, something they didn’t get with their original owner as the situation was threatening and rough, Stenson said.
Volunteers would be near the dogs, allowing them to learn that they would not be hurt and that they could trust people.
The volunteers would not approach the puppies immediately, because the puppies would be aggressive and scared.
Instead, the volunteers would wait for the puppies to approach them when they were ready. The puppies would be offered treats and food, so that the people could be connected to positive offerings.
After the puppies got to know the volunteers, it was time for playing and petting.
The puppies would learn how to enjoy toys, too, something that they never experienced before.
After the puppies seemed to be comfortable in those situations, they were introduced to the public visitors who came to the shelter.
Stenson, whose passion is animals, said she greatly enjoyed watching the puppies’ transformations.
“I think you read about rescue stories like this. It's one thing to read about something like this and it's a whole other thing to experience it firsthand to see those dogs come in, scared out of their minds, and to see them leave happy and like go to an actual home,” Stenson said.
She was dedicated to helping the puppies, even though it wasn’t easy.
“I think I understood them personally … I see dogs as I see humans and I saw their fear. And I saw it for what it was because what they went through, and I saw that they just needed understanding and time and I knew that the transformations were possible if we just worked with them. Like, I knew it could happen. I guess it was never a question on giving up on them,” Stenson said.
It was an unusual move for the humane society to take on the responsibility of so many not vetted and fixed dogs, because it is a nonprofit that does not receive government funding. With the help of the community, though, the society was able to help cover the costs thanks to a fundraiser.
The community raised more than $1,000 to help pay for the necessary costs to help turn these puppies’ lives around.
After the transformation was complete, locals stepped up and adopted four of the five puppies – Peppermint Patty, Linus van Pelt, Charlie Brown and Snoopy, who were named by society staff members after the comic strip Peanuts characters.
One – Sally Brown -- still lives with Stenson as a foster dog, allowing the canine to continue to improve before finding her forever home.
“(Sally Brown) was the most fearful and it took four or five days for her to approach me and be OK with me," Stenson said. "I just sat there and I remember the first time I reached my hand out to her and started petting her chest, she like flinched a little. Her eyes and ears hardened. But she realized right away like, oh, this is nice. And she just kept letting me pet her and within 10 minutes of petting her like that, she turned from fearful into like super high energetic, super friendly, super loving. If I stood up, she like jumped up into my arms just completely transformed.”
For more information about the Winona Area Humane Society, visit wahs.info.
