Winona Area Humane Society gives rescued puppies a second chance at life

Stenson, whose passion is animals, said she greatly enjoyed watching the puppies’ transformations.

“I think you read about rescue stories like this. It's one thing to read about something like this and it's a whole other thing to experience it firsthand to see those dogs come in, scared out of their minds, and to see them leave happy and like go to an actual home,” Stenson said.

She was dedicated to helping the puppies, even though it wasn’t easy.

“I think I understood them personally … I see dogs as I see humans and I saw their fear. And I saw it for what it was because what they went through, and I saw that they just needed understanding and time and I knew that the transformations were possible if we just worked with them. Like, I knew it could happen. I guess it was never a question on giving up on them,” Stenson said.

It was an unusual move for the humane society to take on the responsibility of so many not vetted and fixed dogs, because it is a nonprofit that does not receive government funding. With the help of the community, though, the society was able to help cover the costs thanks to a fundraiser.

The community raised more than $1,000 to help pay for the necessary costs to help turn these puppies’ lives around.