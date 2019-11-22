The Winona Area Humane Society hosted its 19th annual "An Affair for the Animals" on Nov. 1 at River Port Inn and celebrated four raffle winners, listed below.
First prize went to Collette Hyman, who received a dinner for four at Signatures.
Second prize went to Nancy Nelton, who received a full size Handmade Rescue Quilt made by Deborah Barber.
Third prize went to Celeste Liesch, who received a wine basket.
Fourth prize went to Sandy Sackreitr, who received $100 cash.
