At the Winona Area Crime Stoppers annual meeting of Nov. 26, officers were elected, funds were donated and their “Fast 50” program was explained to student councils and students.

Elections included the re-election of Wayne Valentine as chairman, Dean Beckman as treasurer, David Eckert of Minnesota City as secretary and Walt Kelley as vice-chairman.

Funds raised amounted to nearly $2,800, and a portion was given to the SOAR Team, the Mounted Posse, the Winona Police Department Reserves and the Goodview Police Department Reserves. Each group will receive a check for $300.

The local phone number for the Winona Area Crime Stoppers is 507-457-6530, and tips can also be submitted at winonaareacrimestoppers.com.

