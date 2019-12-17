At the Winona Area Crime Stoppers annual meeting of Nov. 26, officers were elected, funds were donated and their “Fast 50” program was explained to student councils and students.
Elections included the re-election of Wayne Valentine as chairman, Dean Beckman as treasurer, David Eckert of Minnesota City as secretary and Walt Kelley as vice-chairman.
You have free articles remaining.
Funds raised amounted to nearly $2,800, and a portion was given to the SOAR Team, the Mounted Posse, the Winona Police Department Reserves and the Goodview Police Department Reserves. Each group will receive a check for $300.
The local phone number for the Winona Area Crime Stoppers is 507-457-6530, and tips can also be submitted at winonaareacrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.