Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, WA Group and Altra Federal Credit Union were honored Thursday night as winners of the 2019 Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center was named the Business of the Year.
“I was very surprised,” Erik Sievers, executive director of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, said about winning the award.
He reflected on how needed the center’s services are in the community, as he said that all businesses are attempting to help people with their mental health.
He said that mental-health struggles are “something that doesn’t discriminate people at all, unfortunately,” he said.
The center, based in Winona, has provided mental-health services for people of all ages in Winona, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha and Goodhue counties since 1965.
The best locally owned business award went to WA Group.
WA Group is an insurance company that is fully owned by its employees.
“It’s a big deal for us,” Lori Malavsky, vice president and marketing manager at WA group, said about the award.
Malavsky said that WA Group not only wants to provide insurance coverage, but also be a part of the community with volunteering, attending events and partnering with businesses and individuals.
Altra Federal Credit Union, a nonprofit federal cooperative, was honored with the best customer service award.
“It’s exciting that people in the community are glad that we’re here,” Scott Fischer, an Altra Federal Credit Union mortgage lender, said.
Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, said the process of deciding the winners each year starts with a nomination process.
Once nominations are submitted, a committee of past winners and chamber members come together to choose who will receive the awards.
The Business of the Year award is chosen by the award’s sponsor, Hawkins Ash CPAs.
“I think every business is super valuable,” Ransom said. “But these businesses stand out in ways that warrant recognition in a special way.”
For the future, Ransom hopes more people will nominate businesses that they see deserving of special recognition in the area.
The three winning businesses will be honored during the chamber’s annual banquet and awards ceremony Jan. 24 at Visions Event Center.
