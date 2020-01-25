The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce honored individuals and businesses for their work to support the community and Chamber in the past year at its annual banquet Friday.
Jim Vrchota was named Volunteer of the Year by the Chamber on Friday evening.
He has worked on variance boards, including the Chamber’s board of directors, committees, including the Economic Development Committee, and other projects. He also is a Chamber ambassador and takes time to be at many Chamber events each year, helping the organization and community achieve success.
“I do this stuff with the Chamber because I enjoy it,” Vrchota said. He said he was not expecting to receive the honor, but was thrilled when he learned he did.
Vrchota is a banker with Merchants Bank. He said he takes pride in the businesses he’s helped start, new buildings he’s helped to be built and city projects that he’s been able to help contribute to.
He said that volunteering has helped make his life fulfilling.
The Chamber also announced the recipients of their 2019 Honorary Lifetime Member Awards.
Tony Piscitiello, Syd Smith, Randy Domeyer and Dan Weis were honored with these awards for passionately serving the area and the Chamber for decades.
Weis is the marketing manager for Bremer Bank. He has been a Chamber ambassador since 2008, while also serving on the Chamber’s board of directors from 2013 to 2015.
Domeyer will retire this year as senior vice president of consumer banking at Merchants Bank. His contributions to the Chamber include volunteering and serving on the board of directors, among other participation.
Smith works at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Her work with the Chamber has included participation on the board of directors and volunteering on committees, along with other work to help with the success of the Chamber and community.
Piscitiello retired last year from Saint Mary’s University. His work includes serving on the board of directors for the Chamber and contributing to multiple committees.
While the Outstanding Customer Service Award, Locally Owned Business Award and Business of the Year Award winners were announced in November, the businesses had their moment to shine and receive their awards Friday night.
Videos, created by Treedome, helped reveal to banquet attendees what makes the businesses truly deserving of the honors.
Erik Sievers, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s executive director, expressed that HVMHC receiving the honor of being the business of the year gives him hope, as he sees the support the community has for mental health services.
WA Group, an insurance company, received the honor of the Best Locally Owned Business Award.
Altra Federal Credit Union received the Outstanding Customer Service Award.
Representatives from the three businesses expressed their appreciation of being honored and their desire to help those in the community.
