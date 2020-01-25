The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is welcoming change as the decade begins.
“I think our hopes are just to garner more engagement with our members, to serve them in a greater capacity, and to make sure that we are leading based on our mission,” Christie Ransom, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, said Friday evening during the annual business banquet.
Programs for young professionals, along with the Leadership Winona program, will be a focus this year as the Chamber works to improve them.
REACH, a Chamber program that helps high school students prepare for their careers, will start to expand this fall.
Currently, the program is exclusive to Winona, but it will include Lewiston-Altura and Wabasha-Kellogg after the changes.
The program in these districts will look similar to the one in Winona, but the career fields that are available will likely be different. These decisions will be based on which businesses are willing to connect with the students and what employment needs are present.
Nicole Schossow, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Education Network and REACH program manager, said that Lewiston-Altura will likely include agriculture, while Wabasha-Kellogg will likely include health care.
A grant, through the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, will help fund REACH at these new schools. The districts will not have to pay to have REACH in their schools; the business partners and grant will pay for the cost.
It’s clear that the community supports the program. During Friday night’s banquet, a dessert auction was held to raise funds for the program, and it brought in thousands of dollars.
“It’s really amazing to see what people are willing to do to help out our community,” Schossow said.
The Chamber will also hire a new staff member with this expansion of the program to help with site coordination at these new locations.
A sheet was pulled off of a new logo for the Chamber during the banquet.
Local characteristics featured in the logo include: the lumber industry, manufacturing gear, industrial stacks, canoes, barge and river transport, downtown, Sugarloaf, the agriculture industry, the bridge and connections, rail transport, higher education and camping.
The logo, overall, is supposed to represent stained glass production.
“I think we all knew that we wanted something fresh and more 21st century. We valued the logo that we had based on the anniversary, as that was very iconic at the time,” Ransom said. “We knew that it needed to be something that represented not just our membership, but our entire community, because we serve everyone whether they are members or not.”
The logo was designed by Maggie Panetta, who is a graphic designer and the director of design and promotion at Treedome.
For more information about the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.winonachamber.com.
