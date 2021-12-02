Winona Area Chamber of Commerce announces full list of 2021 award winners

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce announced their full list of their 2021 award winners last week. The award recipients will be recognized at the chamber's Annual Banquet on January 28.

The Business of the Year was announced previously with Watlow receiving that award. The full list includes the winners of the Innovation Award, 2021 Small Business of the Year and the Main Street Business of the Year.

The Innovation Award was won by Minnesota State College Southeast. The award is sponsored and selected by Watlow. The school won the award for "finding innovative ways to service the rapidly changing needs of their students and business partners and for developing new courses and new machinery to assist with those changing needs."

For school president Dr. Marsha Danielson, the award is a testament to all the hard work put in by the faculty to make things more flexible for students.

"They're doing things now like they're including recorded lectures and video clips, and things like that," Danielson said. "Discussion groups are happening online instead of having to be in person."

There are many innovations that MSC SE has put in place to make those flexibility options more accessible to students, especially during the pandemic. The school has made things such as virtual open houses and their hy-flex program accessible for students to help with the various stresses of the life of a college student.

On the hy-flex program, Danielson described it as "Using Zoom technology where students who are at a distance can come in and interact live with those people who are even in the classroom."

"It really puts a new real-time type of spin on remote learning," Danielson added. "It's almost like they can see, they can hear, they can interact with others."

Danielson is also very proud of the Mechatronics program, which is a program that cross-trains students in various aspects of the manufacturing field. She was also very appreciative of the partnerships that MSC SE has with local businesses and is looking forward to the innovations coming in the future.

The 2021 Small Business of the Year Award went to Hart Country Meats & Market. The award is sponsored and selected by Chrysler Winona and Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln.

The award is special for co-owners Raeanna Tveten and Jessica Heiden because the business came together at the start of the pandemic.

"(Raeanna) and I got together quite often and talked about our passions and from that, we collaborated on Hart Country," Heiden said. "We were inspired actually by the old general store in the town of Hart, and it's actually owned by distant relatives."

Both Tveten and Heiden are very appreciative of their relationship with the chamber and for the work the chamber does.

"Christy down at the Chamber, she just does an amazing job of just sharing the word about other businesses, her and her team they do their newsletters and it really keeps all of us in touch as to what's going on," Heiden said.

"One of the first things we did as a business was to become one on area Chamber members," Tveten added.

They are also very proud of the relationships that they have cultivated with businesses in the area such as Hy-Vee, The Boat House, and others in serving them various products from the store.

Learn more about Hart Country at hartcountrymeats.com.

The Main Street Business of the Year went to Island City Brewing Company. This award is sponsored and selected by WNB Financial.

For Douglas Irwin, CEO of Island City, this award is an acknowledgment of all the work the brewery has been doing to make it a must-see destination in downtown Winona.

"We try to be a fun spot downtown to hang out," Irwin said. "We're seeing this influx of really cool fun restaurants, nice outdoor spaces and building projects (downtown)."

Irwin added that he feels strongly about making a good atmosphere in the brewery.

"Our mission statement is that we're a brewery for beer lovers and beginners alike," Irwin said. "We try to make sure that our menu is always packed with a beer for everybody. And we do that because we want everybody to come here."

He also added that he is proud of the fact that the brewery checks every category of this award, which the chamber described as being won "for their customer service, community support and involvement, leadership, commitment, and innovation."

Learn more about Island City at islandcitybrew.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0