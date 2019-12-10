Area businesses connected with Minnesota State College Southeast to work for grants that will help support a mechatronics program at the college.
The certificate program will be 19 credits and will help train future employees to fit the needs of local businesses.
Representatives from the businesses, along with MSC Southeast staff and community members, came together Monday for a grant signing ceremony.
Fastenal, Benchmark Electronics, DCM Tech, The Watkins Co. and Watlow teamed up and received a Minnesota Job Skills Partnership grant for $399,695 to help create this program at the college.
A Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership grant for $49,670 was also awarded to RTP Company to train its employees in needed skills.
More than $200,000 from the funds will go toward purchasing necessary mechatronics equipment, according to Calli Ekblad, director of business relations for Minnesota State College Southeast. The rest of the funds will be put toward training and the development of the curriculum needed.
“Mechatronics is basically the marriage of mechanical engineering and maintenance into the electronic world,” Willie Lubahn, manufacturing trainer and recruiter at Fastenal, said.
He said many of the machines used at Fastenal and other businesses no longer just require parts to be changed when something is wrong. Instead, employees often need to know how to use software to diagnose problems.
Lubahn said that sometimes the problems do require a mechanical fix, while other times it’s an error within the software.
“A lot of times the computer can help identify those issues,” Lubahn said. “So the maintenance person has to be well adept at both the mechanical properties as well in the electronic components.”
If machines are broken down, money and time are lost. If there is not an employee in Winona who can help fix the problem, Lubahn said that someone in the Twin Cities may need to be contacted.
He said that this means machines could be broken for possibly two or three weeks, if not more, as Fastenal waits for someone to come fix it.
“It’s been a challenge to bring qualified maintenance personnel into the fold,” he said.
Ekblad said she thinks it’s great seeing businesses with the same “unique need” come together.
“It’s not a lot of times where we have this many businesses coming together,” Ekblad said.
She said there isn’t a sense of competitiveness among the businesses as they work together with the same goals focused on.
Larry Lundblad, interim president at Southeast, said that it’s a good feeling seeing local businesses wanting to work with the college and help it succeed, too.
“Not every college has this kind of relationship with the business community,” Lundblad said.
