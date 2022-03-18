 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Animal Control searching for dog involved in biting investigation

Winona Animal Control is looking for a black lab that is involved in a investigation into a biting incident.

According to Animal Control, the incident took place Thursday at East Lake Park at 1:30 p.m. Animal Control described it as a "minor bite investigation" in which the dog bit a man.

The dog is described as wearing an orange vest with pockets and was walking with a white male approximately 20 years old, brown hair and 6 feet tall.

Call Animal Control at 507-457-6294 with any information.

