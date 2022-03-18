Winona Animal Control searching for dog involved in biting investigation

Winona Animal Control is looking for a black lab that is involved in a investigation into a biting incident.
According to Animal Control, the incident took place Thursday at East Lake Park at 1:30 p.m. Animal Control described it as a "minor bite investigation" in which the dog bit a man.
The dog is described as wearing an orange vest with pockets and was walking with a white male approximately 20 years old, brown hair and 6 feet tall.
Call Animal Control at 507-457-6294 with any information.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.