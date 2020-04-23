Winona Animal Control asking for assistance in finding biting pitbull mix

×
Winona Animal Control is looking for a dog that was involved in a biting incident Sunday morning.
The dog is a pitbull mix and was last seen in the 300 block of Mankato Avenue. The bite was unprovoked, according to Animal Control, and the dog was unrestrained.
Please call Animal Control at 507-457-6294 with any information.
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
