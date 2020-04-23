You are the owner of this article.
Winona Animal Control asking for assistance in finding biting pitbull mix
Winona Animal Control is looking for a dog that was involved in a biting incident Sunday morning.

The dog is a pit bull mix and was last seen in the 300 block of Mankato Avenue. The bite was unprovoked, according to Animal Control, and the dog was unrestrained.

Please call Animal Control at 507-457-6294 with any information.

