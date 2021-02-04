Winona and Fillmore counties selected to receive broadband development grant

Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) expressed approval Thursday of Winona and Fillmore counties being selected for the Border to Border Broadband Development Grant Program.

The purpose of the grant is to provide state resources to help make a financial case for new and existing providers to invest in building broadband infrastructure into unserved and underserved areas of the state.

Grants through the program can provide up to 50% of a project’s infrastructure costs, which include project planning, permits, construction plant and labor, installation and testing and engineering among others.

“High-speed internet should be thought of as a utility, not a luxury,” Miller said. “COVID made it clear just how important high-speed internet access is to our daily lives.

“Particularly in Greater Minnesota, there are still too many folks who don’t have access to high-speed internet at their home or business, but we continue to make progress each and every year. I am thankful that the office of Broadband Development has chosen two worthy communities in our area for this critical infrastructure.”