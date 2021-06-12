Winona 7 enduring despite streaming boom and movie delays

Like many industries in the world at the height of the pandemic, movie theaters were largely closed for a healthy chunk of 2020.
Fortunately for Winona 7, even after being closed from March to August of last year — and then dealing with many hotly anticipated movies being either delayed or shifted over to streaming — they have endured.
Since the CDC rolled back much of its guidance on masking and social distancing for vaccinated people, business has been picking up week-to-week, Winona 7 manager Jason Fremstad said.
However, this doesn’t mean it’s been an easy 2021.
“A lot of studios have chosen to just wait on their big releases and release other movies that aren’t really expected to do much anyways,” Fremstad said. “This has been hard on theaters because (those movies) don’t sell tickets.”
This exodus of movies resulted in theaters across the board — whether they’re independently owned or run by AMC, Regal or Cinemark — to close last year for a then-undetermined period of time.
For example, last October, Regal closed all 536 of its theaters across the country and it wasn’t until early April that they began reopening.
CEC Theaters (Winona 7’s parent company), on the other hand, has been able to fare the pandemic largely well and out of the public eye while its competition has actively dominated the news.
“We have some theaters in other states, and they did modestly well over the Christmas holiday because of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’” Fremstad said. “As a company, CEC has weathered through this better than I think some other larger chains have. ... They were just in a good place before this started and were able to get through it.”
Even for theaters that were able to open back up relatively early and simply survive the pandemic, people just weren’t going to the movies.
“When we reopened in August, there were some movies, but we also brought back some old product and everything was $5. They didn’t bring anything in,” Fremstad said. “As COVID increased in the fall, we were set at 25% capacity by the state, and we were probably hitting 10% ... if we were lucky.”
With business now picking up again and more movies actually meeting their scheduled release dates, there’s still the trouble of movies going right to streaming, specifically majors films from Warner Bros. releasing on HBO Max the same day they’re released in theaters.
For Winona 7, though, that actually hasn’t been much of an issue, and this can maybe be attributed to the “theater experience” one simply cannot get at home.
Movies like “A Quiet Place: Part II” and “Cruella” helped Winona 7 have their biggest opening in the pandemic, with Fremstad stating those showings were close to 50% capacity.
Even a little earlier in the year, some modicum of normality appeared to be returning.
“‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ did pretty well,” Fremstad said. “We were still pretty slow just because COVID was still around, but it’s generally increasing since there’s some movies that just need to be seen on the big screen and not at home.”
Fremstad noted, as well, that certain studios don’t have their own streaming service, which means the best option for some movies is to just release in theaters — and that will naturally mean more revenue for a studio since theaters can bring in more money than a subscription to a streaming service.
Also, come next year, most studios will return to releasing their movies in theaters before they’re made available to watch at home.
“I think the studios’ plan is to pull back on streaming on some of their larger movies,” Fremstad said. “I know that some of the studios have already announced that some movies will be in theaters and then, 45 days later, will go on some streaming service.”
It’s been a slow restart, but it appears the gears are beginning to turn again for theaters like Winona 7. While streaming is a formidable foe, Fremstad seems to be sticking by the theater experience: