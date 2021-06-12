Winona 7 enduring despite streaming boom and movie delays

CEC Theaters (Winona 7’s parent company), on the other hand, has been able to fare the pandemic largely well and out of the public eye while its competition has actively dominated the news.

“We have some theaters in other states, and they did modestly well over the Christmas holiday because of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’” Fremstad said. “As a company, CEC has weathered through this better than I think some other larger chains have. ... They were just in a good place before this started and were able to get through it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even for theaters that were able to open back up relatively early and simply survive the pandemic, people just weren’t going to the movies.

“When we reopened in August, there were some movies, but we also brought back some old product and everything was $5. They didn’t bring anything in,” Fremstad said. “As COVID increased in the fall, we were set at 25% capacity by the state, and we were probably hitting 10% ... if we were lucky.”

With business now picking up again and more movies actually meeting their scheduled release dates, there’s still the trouble of movies going right to streaming, specifically majors films from Warner Bros. releasing on HBO Max the same day they’re released in theaters.