Winners in Mississippi River Refuge Fall photo contest announced
Winners in Mississippi River Refuge Fall photo contest announced

  Updated
Winners in four categories were chosen by judges in the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters’ (FORH) Fall on our Refuge Photo Contest.

There were 46 entries with the top three places in each category receiving cash prizes. Submitted photos were taken on Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge or Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.

Winning photos are now on display at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on the second floor of 102 Walnut St. in Winona. Additional exhibitions at other locations will be announced.

Contest judges were Rick Frietsche and John Weiss of Rochester, MN and Gayle Maule of Buffalo City, WI.

Results are:

Scenic Views of the Refuge

Before the Storm

Before the Storm by Cathy Richardson of Winona, MN.
  • 1st: Before the Storm by Cathy Richardson of Winona
  • 2nd: Respite on the Refuge by Deedee Nadeau of Winona
  • 3rd: Days End by Susie Scharlau of Fountain City, WI

Wildlife and Plants of the Refuge

Fall Splendor

Fall Splendor by Cathy Richardson of Winona, MN.
  • 1st: Fall Splendor by Cathy Richardson of Winona
  • 2nd: The Watcher by Cathy Richardson of Winona
  • 3rd: In Good Company by Theresa Kuschel of La Crescent

Connecting People with Nature on the Refuge

Paddler’s Delight

Paddler’s Delight by Deedee Nadeau of Winona, MN.
  • 1st: Paddler’s Delight by Deedee Nadeau of Winona
  • 2nd: Hikers on the Refuge by John Kenkel of Rochester, MN
  • 3rd: A Kayaker’s Reflection by Deedee Nadeau of Winona

Young Nature Photographers

Tranquility

Tranquility by Isabelle Katwa of Winona, MN.
  • 1st: Tranquility by Isabelle Katwa of Winona
  • 2nd: Taking it Easy by Isabelle Katwa of Winona
  • 3rd: Camouflage by Isabelle Katwa of Winona
