WinLaC watershed project administration moved away from Winona County

The Winona County board officially received a memo from Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) at its Tuesday meeting that administration of the WinLaC watershed project has been transferred over to Wabasha County.

The project had first been brought to the board's attention during its December 14 meeting. At that time, concerns were raised by multiple commissioners about the language involved in the contract involving a vaccine requirement for contractors that would be involved with the project.

The issue was tabled and brought back before the board at the December 28 meeting. During that meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the contract with the MPCA with the removal of the vaccination language.

The board was informed at its January 4 meeting that the MPCA rejected their terms, essentially certifying that the vaccine language would stay a part of that contract.

In the memo, sent by Emily Zanon of the MPCA and received by Sheila Harmes the Winona County Water Planner, Zanon stated, "MPCA has determined that moving project administration from Winona County to Wabasha County Soil and Water Conservation District for the chloride monitoring grant (and associated work) will expedite obtaining important monitoring data and public outreach for the WinLaC watershed."

During the discussion regarding the contents of the memo at Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Steve Jacob asked Harmes if there would still be sites in Winona County, to which Harmes confirmed there are sites in county boundaries.

Jacob expressed his concerns that the MPCA has essentially decided to make its own decision and placed it in the hands of Wabasha County's Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

County Attorney Karin Sonneman also added that she plans to reach out to Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) staf to see if language like this could be included in future contracts. After further discussion, Commissioner Greg Olson moved to receive the memo, which was seconded.

The memo was officially received after a 3-2 board vote with Commissioners Jacob and Marcia Ward voting against.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.