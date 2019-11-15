Winhawk fans joined together Friday to cheer on the Winona Senior High School football team as it competed in the MSHSL Class AAAA state semifinals in Minneapolis.
Corey Sense, a Winona graduate, decided to attend the game because when he was in school, the football team wasn’t as successful.
He recalled that the football program struggled for a while, so, he said, “to finally see it achieve is amazing.”
The Winhawks' 48-24 loss to Rocori on Friday was the first of the season. Winona won its first 12 games with an average margin of victory of 25 points, and it led Rocori 14-7 at halftime before the wheels fell off.
Becky Benson, a mother of a Winona school band member, shared her perspective on attending the game.
“It’s awesome. I mean, it’s what you hope for, and they worked hard for it all season,” Benson said.
She added that it was extra special that they were able to finally play somewhere warm, inside the U.S. Bank Stadium.
Benson added that it was good experience for her child, who was excited about being able to continue on to semifinals, as a member of the band.
While the team wasn’t able to come out on top, the community did have an opportunity to come together and to celebrate the success that had already been seen this season.
“It’s really cool. People you don’t know from Winona, you get to meet them,” said WAPS seventh-grader Malia Indra. She, along with her friend Gabby Lee, expressed their excitement about the team making it as far as they did in the season and being able to play at the stadium.
Benson said about the community coming together for the game, “It’s happened before, and it’s special every time. It’s just amazing. Proud to be here and support them.”
While the football season for the Winhawks has come to an end, the fans will go home and continue to show their support for the athletes who have made them proud.
