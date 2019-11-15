{{featured_button_text}}
WSHS Football at US Bank Stadium

Winona fans cheer to show support the Winhawks team at the MSHSL AAAA semifinal game at US Bank Stadium.

 Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News

Winhawk fans joined together Friday to cheer on the Winona Senior High School football team as it competed in the MSHSL Class AAAA state semifinals in Minneapolis.

Corey Sense, a Winona graduate, decided to attend the game because when he was in school, the football team wasn’t as successful.

He recalled that the football program struggled for a while, so, he said, “to finally see it achieve is amazing.”

The Winhawks' 48-24 loss to Rocori on Friday was the first of the season. Winona won its first 12 games with an average margin of victory of 25 points, and it led Rocori 14-7 at halftime before the wheels fell off.

Becky Benson, a mother of a Winona school band member, shared her perspective on attending the game.

“It’s awesome. I mean, it’s what you hope for, and they worked hard for it all season,” Benson said.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

She added that it was extra special that they were able to finally play somewhere warm, inside the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Benson added that it was good experience for her child, who was excited about being able to continue on to semifinals, as a member of the band.

While the team wasn’t able to come out on top, the community did have an opportunity to come together and to celebrate the success that had already been seen this season.

“It’s really cool. People you don’t know from Winona, you get to meet them,” said WAPS seventh-grader Malia Indra. She, along with her friend Gabby Lee, expressed their excitement about the team making it as far as they did in the season and being able to play at the stadium.

Benson said about the community coming together for the game, “It’s happened before, and it’s special every time. It’s just amazing. Proud to be here and support them.”

While the football season for the Winhawks has come to an end, the fans will go home and continue to show their support for the athletes who have made them proud.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.