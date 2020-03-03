Windom Park Historic District and Winona Lake Park Band Shell approved to seek historic preservation seal

The Winona Heritage Preservation Commission will seek grants to determine whether Windom Park Historic District and Winona Lake Park Band Shell are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
The move comes on the heels of the Winona City Council approving the commission to pursue the grants Monday evening.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the United States’ cultural resources worthy of preservation, and stipulates that a resource must be at least 50 years old in order to be eligible.
The Windom Park Historic District is made up of 29 properties surrounding Windom Park and is one of the oldest residential areas in the city.
The Winona Lake Park Bend Shell is the 1923-constructed stage at East Lake Winona, which hosts weekly municipal band concerts during the summer, and neighbors Veterans Memorial Park.
The grants utilized by the Heritage Preservation Commission will be used to determine the required work in order to make the properties eligible for the register on top of evaluating existing boundaries in those areas.
Assistant city planner Luke Sims said the grants will evaluate whether the proposed properties still maintain their historic integrity and whether the proposed boundaries are consistent with historic integrity of the areas.
Should a district, site, building, structure or object be deemed fit for the National Register, it has the opportunity to become eligible for Federal Investment Tax Credits, Minnesota Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credits and other means of financial assistance to ensure the preservation of historic resources.
The grants the Heritage Preservation Commission has been approved to utilize are a Certified Local Government Grant from the State Historic Preservation Office and a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant from the Minnesota Historical Society.
In regards to the Windom Park Historic District, inclusion in the National Register will not introduce new limitations as to what property owners can do with their property.
“The National Register designation does not put any restrictions on use of the property and it does not actually put any restrictions in terms of exterior alterations,” Sims said at an informational meeting last Wednesday. “The local designation, which is already in place in this case, is where those protections come into play.”