Windom Park Historic District and Winona Lake Park Band Shell approved to seek historic preservation seal

The Winona Heritage Preservation Commission will seek grants to determine whether Windom Park Historic District and Winona Lake Park Band Shell are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

The move comes on the heels of the Winona City Council approving the commission to pursue the grants Monday evening.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the United States’ cultural resources worthy of preservation, and stipulates that a resource must be at least 50 years old in order to be eligible.

The Windom Park Historic District is made up of 29 properties surrounding Windom Park and is one of the oldest residential areas in the city.

The Winona Lake Park Bend Shell is the 1923-constructed stage at East Lake Winona, which hosts weekly municipal band concerts during the summer, and neighbors Veterans Memorial Park.

The grants utilized by the Heritage Preservation Commission will be used to determine the required work in order to make the properties eligible for the register on top of evaluating existing boundaries in those areas.