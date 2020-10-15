WinCraft looking forward to extending partnership with Walmart

Through Walmart’s recent Open Call featuring numerous local businesses across the country, WinCraft is looking to extend their partnership with the multinational corporation.

The open call presents an opportunity for local businesses across the country to present their products to Walmart merchants for distribution in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores nationally.

Currently, WinCraft’s non-apparel items can be found in four departments at Walmart, which includes automotive, outdoor living, impulse and menswear, and the company is expecting to be featured in four more departments come next year.

Distributing to 700 colleges and 8,000 customers—with Walmart being the biggest—WinCraft has become nearly ubiquitous in regards to non-apparel products. Other partners of theirs include the National Football League, Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association among others.

For the last 27 years, Walmart and WinCraft have partnered to bring WinCraft’s products to stores across the United States.

Though they were competing against 800 other businesses during the open call, WinCraft and 174 other companies came out ahead and are advancing toward a deal that would see their products be or continue to be distributed nationally.