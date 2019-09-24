Poet William Stobb will read from his newest collection of poems, "You Are Still Alive," on Oct. 1 at the Blue Heron Coffee House, 162 W. Second St., Winona.
The event is co-sponsored by the Laureate Writers Series, the River Arts Alliance, Great River Writes and the city of Winona. Stobb is a professor at UW-La Crosse with the Creative Writing faculty, and his previous titles include the Nation Poetry Series Selection, "Nervous Systems" and "Absentia."
More information about the event, such as nightly menu and contact information, can be found at blueheroncoffeehouse.com.
