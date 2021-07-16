'Wild Knowing' to open at Winona History Center

A new art exhibit is opening at the Winona County History Center! “Wild Knowing,” featuring the work of fiber artist Anita Jain, will open Friday July 23, with a special reception 4 - 6 p.m. The exhibition will run July 23 – August 29.

Anita was born in Finland and now lives in Maple Grove, Minnesota. She grew up with fiber all around her and designer parents who became mentors as she developed her art.

Anita’s work is inspired by Finnish nature and folklore and features free machine stitching and nuno felting (wet felting with silk and wool). Pieces tower over 8 feet tall and others are more three-dimensional, all with beautiful detail taking us into the “Wild Knowing” of nature.

Her work has been shown at the American Swedish Institute, Perpich Center for Arts, Nordic Center, Duluth, MN, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Textile Museum of Finland, Kortteli Museum of Kuopio, Finland, and Art Factory of Porvoo, Finland.

The Slaggie Family Lobby Art Gallery is in partnership with the River Arts Alliance. It is free to view and most art is for sale. Museum admission is $5 adults, $3 students, free for children 7 and younger and WCHS members.