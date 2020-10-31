Who's on the Winona ballot this Tuesday?

While many eyes will be on the presidential and senate races this Tuesday, multiple local races will also be decided here in Winona. Here's a look at what's on Winonans' ballots:
Winona City Council
Mayor
Jovy Rockey, reiterating her experience as a local business owner and entrepreneur, as well as her role in various committees helping individuals, businesses and organizations benefit the community, drew upon, during a League of Women Voters forum, her ability to bring people together as a key reason for why she should be mayor.
“I believe the real indication of a person’s drive and vision is found in the initiatives they create and lead,” Rockey said. “I’m very proud of the things I’ve done to bring people together to make this community more successful. I’m a doer and not a talker.”
Rockey also added that she has been taking proactive steps in familiarizing herself with her potential future career.
“To prepare for this role, I’ve met with dozens of city leaders, community leaders, manufacturing executives, business owners and hundreds of residents at my parks tour events, Zoom town halls and other community outreaches,” Rockey said. “My goal has not only been to learn what the role is as mayor, but what our community desires for the future and how that role can create a positive impact in the community--and I will continue to do that even after I’m elected.”
Scott Sherman, who is also a business owner, has spent the last 15 years promoting healthy family outdoor activities and the last two years learning more about how the city operates by attending Winona City Council meetings.
“For many years, I’ve worked with city staff and leaders in our community,” Sherman said at the forum. “I’m honest; I have a strong sense of integrity; I do what I say; I will not waiver in difficult times; and you can trust me to make the right decisions for the benefit of all the people of Winona.”
Back in July, Sherman noted that a major priority that he would like to address is public engagement and how it is crucial for city improvement.
“Alone we cannot make informed decisions; we need the public’s input. We need people to come to the table. People whose voices (they) may have felt have been unheard up until this point,” Sherman said “I will encourage anyone to reach out to me at any point (or) reach out to our city staff. Run for office," Sherman implored. "These things are important so that we can get a complete and informed opinion from our constituents so we can make the best decisions for our community.”
1st Ward
Chris Meier currently serves as the construction code representative for the Minnesota Department of Labor, previously served as the building inspector for the city and was part of Meier Plumbing and Heating before the family-owned business was forced to close down and be sold.
Being a native Winonan, Meier has expressed a tie to the town that he hopes can set him apart from his opponent.
“My family built this community, the 1st Ward,” Meier said. “They built on all this area in town — the east end through the west end. ... I have a long and extensive background in city and state government that can facilitate what the city council wants.”
Steve Young has spent a large chuck of his career providing safe and affordable housing to college students in town, working with the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, mentoring youth through scouting programs and directing finances through his church.
Young said he hopes to use his entire skill-set to serve Winonans on the council.
“My theme is Winona is better together,” Young said. “We live in a diverse community and we are better together. We face challenges, of course, with the current health emergency greatly affecting our restaurants, retail, tourism businesses; our city continues to slowly shrink in population; expenses reflected in your property taxes continue to increase; (and) our roads, bridges and water-lines continue to age faster than we can replace them. But since we’re better together, we can solve these problems.”
3rd Ward
Pamela Eyden, who has been a Winona resident for the past 30 years, has been with the council since 2012 and has stressed that the Third Ward encompasses the greatest chunk of diversity in Winona, which has led Eyden to meeting many people of different backgrounds in town.
In her tenure on the council, Eyden said she has promoted the inclusion of downtown as part of the city.
“We need a thriving downtown, which is the most efficient place to set up a business,” Eyden said. “The infrastructure is already there -- we don’t have to spend tax dollars to expand elsewhere. Downtown is a place where we can all come together.”
Other issues that Eyden cares deeply about are the environment, as demonstrated by her position in Healthy Lake Winona — a nonprofit that works to restore the lake shore and clean up water quality — and is in favor of improving the riverfront by developing the trail and facilities at Prairie Island.
Another issue Eyden has spoken about is pedestrian safety and how she has worked with city staff and Winona State to bring about improved changes to Main Street and Broadway in the last five years.
Like Eyden, Will Gibson has spent a better part of his life in Winona, describing himself as a product of its public schools, which he has also spent time working in through Cotter. On top of his tenure with Winona schools, Gibson also works in his family’s manufacturing business, Whetstone Machine.
“The heart of who I am is a person of service, and I look to help others in need and do what I can when I can,” Gibson was quoted saying in September.
Since starting his campaign, Gibson has said he’s enjoyed getting to meet more people in town and learning the different perspectives that Winonans have.
As for his motivation to run, Gibson pointed to the skills he’s acquired in both teaching and from the business sector as well as his family.
“I think I’m a good listener. I think I have a very broad background in not only education and nonprofits, but also in the business community,” Gibson said. “I have a young family and I want to make Winona a lovable place. It was a great blessing to be raised in this community, and to have my two boys share that experience is my dream and my motivation for running.”
At-Large
For 30 years, Paul Schollmeier has expressed a commitment to preserving Winona’s natural environment and “educating the community about the world we share.”
Schollmeier, who has been in the at-large seat for the past three years, stated he would like to see Winona continue to promote its cultural assets and invest in an infrastructure that supports those assets and residents of the city.
Like many on the ballot for office in Winona, Schollmeier is a Winona native and a business owner who focuses on safe and energy-efficient homes. In the last 20 years, Schollmeier has worked in the area as an interpreter for the deaf and as a middle school science teacher. On top of that, Schollmeier has worked with the Winona County Soil & Water Conservation District.
As for what he intends to do if reelected, Schollmeier touched on multiple topics.
“My goals for the city include building a collaborative bridge between the city and its educational institutions; support housing options that follow a well-written comprehensive plan while reaching for grant opportunities that can help new homeowners improve their property; promote Winona as a destination art center of southeastern Minnesota; improve upon Winona’s green-step efforts; incentivize small business development; and develop a multi-model transportation infrastructure that reduces reliance on automobiles.”
“I hope my investment in the community will continue to make an impact with re-election to the Winona City Council," Schollmeier said.
Aaron Repinski, who is also a Winona native, owns two businesses in town relating to tourism, arts and entertainment, the environment and community resources, namely the Mississippi River.
Other notable organizations to Repinski’s name include Winona Dive & Rescue, the Winona Elks Lodge, the Winona Civic Organization and the Winona Steamboat Days Committee.
Repinski has noted that his job as a boat captain has allowed him to get a more universal perspective of Winona from tourists, who have shared with him both their likes and dislikes for the city.
“I hope to improve those experiences for all, expand the positives and strengthen the weaknesses,” Repinski said. “I will work to make community decisions representing all of the Winona community.”
Winona County Board
District 3
Eight-year incumbent Steven Jacob is running unopposed another term representing the 3rd District.
During a League of Women Voters' forum earlier this year, Jacob shared that he is a resident of Whitewater township with his wife, who he has shared four children with.
He said during the forum that some of his focuses since he first ran for the position include, "supporting rights, stopping the expansion of government. I work vigorously to fight for lower taxes. I work to eliminate unnecessary government regulations meetings and redundant organizations. I work to downsize the footprint of county government through my initiatives to consolidate our county office buildings."
He continued, "I support agriculture of all types and sizes. I work to bring infrastructure such as run broadband coverage and a user friendly ATV ordinance to our rural areas. I remain committed to supporting grassroots government through regular attendance of our local township and city council meetings."
Support Local Journalism
He said that he works to bring county level issues to the knowledge of state government, also.
"And lastly after eight years, I'm proud to say that Winona county is finally debt free," he said.
District 4
Incumbent Greg Olson, a Minnesota State College Southeast alumni, is running once again to represent his home district after 12 years on the job.
He said before the primaries, "I don't play politics. I represent people."
Olson, a Houston County facilities foreman, became interested in local politics when he decided he wanted to be a part of the solution for issues, not just a part of the problem as an observer.
His focuses include protecting the bluffs and water sources, and proper land management as a whole.
For the upcoming new, controversial county jail, he wants it to have enough room for all inmates while limiting the need for transportation to other counties.
But, his focus doesn't end while there in the jail, as he also wants programs to help inmates as they rejoin society after their sentence.
F. Craig Zeches is a former city council member, who has practice working with budgets and helping a variety of businesses as a self-employed worker in the retail distribution field.
His goals, if elected, would include wanting to focus on mental health and preventing youth substance abuse.
He wants to focus on supporting convicted felons and work on getting them on a better track in life, which includes looking at a variety of different options for the future county jail.
“I believe in giving everybody a second chance, third chance or fourth seems as long as they show the ability to want to achieve it," Zeches said before the primaries.
Land management is also an important topic for Zeches.
Zeches has a business administration degree from Marquette University.
Winona Area Public Schools Board
District 3
Tesla Mitchell, a former Winona Daily News reporter, was encouraged by two unnamed active community members to run for office, she shared in October.
"After serious consideration I decided I wanted to address racial equity in our schools for students of color, advocate for programs that have been cut or diminished due to budgets, and be a responsible board member with the knowledge that an elected official deals with much more than their top three priorities," she said.
She said that her work as a reporter helped her have a deeper understanding of the Winona community.
As a mother of two young children and guardian to her 17-year-old brother, including one in the district, and as a former employee of the Winona Family YMCA, she said that she wants to bring to the board leadership and volunteer skills and experiences.
She believes that the district will have to work on rebuilding the programs available or previously cut, so that the district can help increase enrollment once again and provide an even better experience for families.
Mitchell, a stay-at-home mother now, is also an author and writer.
Stephanie Smith said in October that she wants to be a part of the school board so that she can work towards change, as she hopes to help children in the district become better prepared for life after WAPS.
"My experience isn't of a formal nature. I am a parent that wants a better school system. I am a problem solver. I am a good listener. I'm honest and straightforward," Smith said.
"My goal is to listen to our community, listen to our teachers, and listen to our families. My hope is that we can all work together and come up with a way to be better informed all the way around," she said.
She said that she wants to improve the curriculum so that it prepares students for adult-life situations, while also opening up communication lines for everyone in the district.
She plans on, if elected, not simply being a silent part of the board, but one that shares hers and her constituents opinions and ideas.
District 4
Torry Moore, a father of two daughters in the district's Spanish Language Immersion Program, said that if elected he hopes to provide equal education opportunities for all students in the district.
He hopes, if elected, to help bring in more employees who show diversity, so that students who identify as minorities can feel represented and supported in the district.
He hopes that he can help draw in new students and their families by improving the curriculum and district as a whole.
"I would like to see increased and more diverse learning curriculums, along with an expanded trade preparation and foreign language program and continued support for athletics and music," he said.
If budget cuts are needed, Moore, who has over 20 years of experience in business and sales, believes it should be focused on administration.
Incumbent Jim Schul said, if elected, that one of his main goals will be to continue focusing on helping the district achieve the goals laid out in the World's Best Workforce strategic plan.
He also hopes to continue moving toward the district focusing on "equitable and inclusive practices" for everyone in the community.
Schul decided to originally run for the board as he feels a responsibility to his community to serve.
He is currently a professor at Winona State University and former high school teacher.
"My entire adult life has been dedicated to public education," Schul said. "I strive to be a resonant leader who deeply cares for our students, teachers, and support service professionals."
District 5
Incumbent Tina Lehnertz, who was unable to attend a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and who did not respond to a questionnaire sent out by the Winona Daily News for unknown reasons, is the current school board vice chair for the district.
She did say, in a statement read during the forum, "I want what is best for all students. I believe all students deserve the best education that we can give them and I will continue to be a voice for our rural families."
She hopes that the district will be able to achieve stability for everyone in district's community, which she has focused on throughout her time on the board so far, she said in the statement.
If elected, it will be Lehnertz' third term on the board, which has included working with a total of five superintendents so far.
Kenneth Kersting, who has no website, did not attend or give a statement for the League of Women Voters' forum or respond to a questionnaire sent out through email twice by the Winona Daily News.
In a Winona Daily News article about the 2016 election, in which Kersting ran also, he is quoted as saying, “I think it’s good to have a variety of people and perspectives on the board. I want to help however I can.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.