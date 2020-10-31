Who's on the Winona ballot this Tuesday?

Scott Sherman, who is also a business owner, has spent the last 15 years promoting healthy family outdoor activities and the last two years learning more about how the city operates by attending Winona City Council meetings.

“For many years, I’ve worked with city staff and leaders in our community,” Sherman said at the forum. “I’m honest; I have a strong sense of integrity; I do what I say; I will not waiver in difficult times; and you can trust me to make the right decisions for the benefit of all the people of Winona.”

Back in July, Sherman noted that a major priority that he would like to address is public engagement and how it is crucial for city improvement.

“Alone we cannot make informed decisions; we need the public’s input. We need people to come to the table. People whose voices (they) may have felt have been unheard up until this point,” Sherman said “I will encourage anyone to reach out to me at any point (or) reach out to our city staff. Run for office," Sherman implored. "These things are important so that we can get a complete and informed opinion from our constituents so we can make the best decisions for our community.”

1st Ward