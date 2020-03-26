Who is offering takeout, curb-side pick-up and delivery in Winona?

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce has provided a list of businesses that are offering takeout, curb-side pick-up and delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also included is a list of temporary food closures and area grocery updates.
Delivery
Blooming Ground (Downtown)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
507-474-6551
El Patron Mexican Grill
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-961-0241
Erbert & Gerberts
10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
507-474-3727
Jimmy John’s
10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-474-4444
Mango’s Mexican & American Grill
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-454-4484
Domino’s Pizza
10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
507-454-4545
Great Hunan Chinese Restaurant
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-452-1556
NOSH Scratch Kitchen
4-7 p.m.
507-454-7040
Rocco’s East and West
4-10 p.m.
507-454-5911
Sammy’s Pizza
11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
507-474-7400
Topper’s Pizza
10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
507-961-1100
Whalen’s at Westfield
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
507-452-8700
ZaZa’s
5 to 9 p.m.
507-452-9292
Offering Pick-Up
A&W (Drive-Thru)
10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
507-452-1030
Acoustic Café
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
507-453-0394
Anacabe’s
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
507-615-0303
Arby’s (Drive-Thru)
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
507-262-3803
Beno’s
(Monday through Friday)
11 a.m. to 11 a.m.
507-452-2761
Beno’s at Winona Mall
(Monday through Friday)
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
507-454-7295
Black Horse
12 to 7 p.m.
507-474-9600
Blooming Grounds
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
507-474-6551
Blooming Ground Express (Drive-Thru)
6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
507-474-6770
Boat House
(Thursday, Friday and Saturday)
5 to 8 p.m.
507-474-6550
Brewski’s Pub & Grill
4 to 10 p.m.
507-474-2930
Bub’s Brewing
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.
507-457-3121
Caribou Coffee
Open varies by day until 7 p.m.
507-452-0000
Cha Chi’s
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
507-452-1160
Culver’s (Drive-Thru)
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
507-454-9030
Dairy Queen (Drive-Thru)
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-454-0310
Dairy Queen West (Drive-Thru)
12 to 9 p.m.
507-452-6090
Domino’s
10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
507-454-4545
Eagle View
(Wednesday through Sunday)
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
507-689-4578
El Patron Mexican Grill
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-961-0241
Ebert & Gerbert’s
10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
507-474-3727
Golden China
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
507-454-4261
Great Hunan Chinese
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-452-1556
Green Mill
11 a.m. to either 8 or 10 p.m.
507-452-5400
HyVee
(Deli, Kitchen and Chinese)
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
507-452-5411
Jimmy John’s (Drive-Thru)
10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-474-4444
KFC (Drive-Thru)
10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-452-7719
Kickass Beef Jerky
(Monday through Friday)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
507-961-1180
Lakeview Drive Inn (Drive-Up)
10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-454-3723
Little Caesars
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-474-4679
Mango’s Mexican & American
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-454-4484
McDonald’s (Drive-Thru)
5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
West Service Drive: 507-452-9488
Main Street: 5-7-454-2100
Hwy. 61: 507-457-0600
Miya Japanese
Hours vary by day
507-961-0200
Mugby Junction (Huff Street)
7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
507-454-4140
Mugby Junction (Mankato Avenue, Drive-Thru)
6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
507-474-6425
NOSH Scratch Kitchen
4 to 7 p.m.
507-474-7040
Papa Murphy’s
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
507-454-7272
Penguin Zesto
10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
507-452-9444
Pickwick Inn
4 to 8 p.m.
507-474-7760
Pizza Hut
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
507-454-5193
QDOBA
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
507-474-2200
Rocco’s Pizza
4 to 10 p.m.
West: 507-454-5911
East: 507-454-3360
Rubio’s Family Mexican Restaurant
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
507-474-4971
Sammy’s Pizza (Curb-Side)
11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
507-474-7400
Starbucks
8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-452-7006
Steakshop Catering
(Monday through Friday)
4 to 7 p.m.
507-452-3150
Subway (Drive-Thru)
Gilmore Avenue
Hours vary
507-454-8338
Taco Bell (Drive-Thru)
7 a.m. to 2 a.m.
507-452-1530
The Grill at Signatures
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
507-454-3767
Topper’s Pizza
10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
507-961-1100
Wellington’s Pub & Grill
4 to 9 p.m.
507-452-2103
Whalen’s
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
507-452-8700
Winona Family Restaurant
6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
507-454-5104
ZaZa’s
5 to 9 p.m.
507-452-9292
$5 Pizza
3 to 10 p.m.
507-474-2555
Temporary Food Closures
Bloedow’s Bakery
Blue Heron
China King Buffet
Ground Round Bar & Grill
Jefferson Pub & Grill
Nate & Ally’s
Ocean Sushi
Perkins Restaurant
Tavern 129
The Oaks
Winona Sandwich Company
929 Beerhouse & Grill
Area Grocery Update
Midtown Foods
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HyVee
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No Dine-In Food
Online Shopping for Pick-Up
All Delivery Shut Down for Now
Rochester Wholesale Fruit
(Monday through Friday)
7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Downtown Meat Market
(Monday through Friday)
8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walmart
7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Grocery Online Shop & Pick-Up: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bluff Country Co-Op
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phone in order, car-side delivery
Target
8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Online Shopping for Pick-Up
Kwik Trips
Hours vary by location, but are unchanged
Self-Serve Areas Are Closed
Additions or updates on current listings can be sent to Amanda at 507-452-2272 ext. 11 or asteine@winonachamber.com
