Who is offering takeout, curb-side pick-up and delivery in Winona?
alert

Who is offering takeout, curb-side pick-up and delivery in Winona?

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce has provided a list of businesses that are offering takeout, curb-side pick-up and delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 30, 2020. 

Also included is a list of temporary food closures and area grocery updates.

Delivery

Blooming Grounds (Downtown)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

507-474-6551

El Patron Mexican Grill

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-961-0241

Erbert & Gerberts

10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

507-474-3727

Jimmy John’s

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-474-4444

Mango’s Mexican & American Grill

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-454-4484

Domino’s Pizza

10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

507-454-4545

NOSH Scratch Kitchen

4-7 p.m.

507-454-7040

Pizza Hut 

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

507-454-5193

Rocco’s East and West

4-10 p.m.

507-454-5911

Sammy’s Pizza

11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

507-474-7400

Topper’s Pizza

10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

507-961-1100

Whalen’s at Westfield

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

507-452-8700

ZaZa’s

5 to 9 p.m.

507-452-9292

Offering Pick-Up

A&W (Drive-Thru)

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-452-1030

Acoustic Café

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

507-453-0394

Anacabe’s

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

507-615-0303

Arby’s (Drive-Thru)

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

507-262-3803

Beedle's Bar & Restaurant 

5 to 8 p.m. 

608-539-2251

Beno’s

(Monday through Friday)

11 a.m. to 11 a.m.

507-452-2761

Beno’s in Winona Mall

(Monday through Friday)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

507-454-7295 (general mall number) 

Black Horse

12 to 7 p.m.

507-474-9600

Blooming Grounds

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-474-6551

Blooming Ground Express (Drive-Thru)

6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

507-474-6770

Brewski’s Pub & Grill

4 to 10 p.m.

507-474-2930

Bub’s Brewing

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.

507-457-3121

Caribou Coffee

Open varies by day until 7 p.m.

507-452-0000

Cha Chi’s

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

507-452-1160

Culver’s (Drive-Thru)

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

507-457-9030

Dairy Queen (Drive-Thru)

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-454-0310

Dairy Queen West (Drive-Thru)

12 to 9 p.m.

507-452-6090

Domino’s

10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

507-454-4545

Eagle View

(Wednesday through Sunday)

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

507-689-4578

El Patron Mexican Grill

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-961-0241

Ebert & Gerbert’s

10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

507-474-3727

Golden China

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-454-4261

Great Hunan Chinese

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-452-1556

Green Mill

11 a.m. to either 8 or 10 p.m.

507-452-5400

HyVee

(Deli, Kitchen and Chinese)

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-452-5411

Jimmy John’s (Drive-Thru)

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-474-4444

KFC (Drive-Thru)

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-452-7719

Kickass Beef Jerky

(Monday through Friday)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

507-961-1180

Lakeview Drive Inn (Drive-Up)

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-454-3723

Little Caesars

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-474-4679

Mango’s Mexican & American

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-454-4484

McDonald’s (Drive-Thru)

5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

West Service Drive: 507-452-9488

Main Street: 507-454-2100

Hwy. 61: 507-457-0600

Miya Japanese

Hours vary by day

507-961-0200

Mugby Junction (Huff Street)

7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

507-454-4140

Mugby Junction (Mankato Avenue, Drive-Thru)

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

507-474-6425

NOSH Scratch Kitchen

4 to 7 p.m.

507-474-7040

Papa Murphy’s

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-454-7272

Penguin Zesto

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-452-9444

Pickwick Inn

4 to 8 p.m.

507-474-7760

Pizza Hut

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

507-454-5193

QDOBA

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

507-474-2200

Rocco’s Pizza (East) 

4 to 10 p.m.

507-454-3360

Rubio’s Family Mexican Restaurant

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-474-4971

Sammy’s Pizza (Curb-Side)

11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

507-474-7400

Starbucks

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

507-452-7006

Steakshop Catering

(Monday through Friday)

4 to 7 p.m.

507-452-3150

Subway (Drive-Thru)

Gilmore Avenue

Hours vary

507-454-8338

Taco Bell (Drive-Thru)

7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

507-452-1530

Taco John's (Drive-Thru)

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-452-6057

The Grill at Signatures

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

507-454-3767

Topper’s Pizza

10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

507-961-1100

Wellington’s Pub & Grill

4 to 9 p.m.

507-452-2103

Whalen’s

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

507-452-8700

ZaZa’s

5 to 9 p.m.

507-452-9292

Temporary Food Closures

Bloedow’s Bakery

Blue Heron

Boat House 

China King Buffet

Great Hunan Chinese 

Ground Round Bar & Grill

Jefferson Pub & Grill

Nate & Ally’s

Ocean Sushi

Perkins Restaurant

Sullivan's Supper Club 

Tavern 129

The Oaks

Winona Family Restaurant 

Winona Sandwich Company

929 Beerhouse & Grill

Area Grocery Hours Update

Midtown Foods

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HyVee

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Dine-In Food

Online Shopping for Pick-Up

All Delivery Shut Down for Now

Rochester Wholesale Fruit

(Monday through Friday)

7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Downtown Meat Market

(Monday through Friday)

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walmart

7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Grocery Online Shop & Pick-Up: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bluff Country Co-Op

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone in order, car-side delivery

Target

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Online Shopping for Pick-Up

Kwik Trips

Hours vary by location, but are unchanged

Self-Serve Areas Are Closed

Additions or updates on current listings can be sent to Amanda at 507-452-2272 ext. 11 or asteine@winonachamber.com

