Whitewater State Park will close during a special hunt to prevent overpopulation of deer Nov. 23 through 24.
Hunts will also take place at other Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this fall. Park access will vary, with some remaining open to visitors while others will only be open to hunters with special permits.
For a list of parks to be open, partially open or closed during the 2019 hunting season, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/hunting or contact the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367.
