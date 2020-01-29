Whitewater State Park will host a number of events in February, some of which aim to capitalize on snowfall.
"Snowshoe Sundays" will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center.
This is the time of year that attendees can go off-trail and see some unique areas of the park. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow the park's, but call 507-312-2300 if you plan to bring a large group.
"Moonlit Owl Prowl" will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. A presentation and night-hunt will follow. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow the park's.
"Healthy Older People: H.O.P. into the Park" will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Attendees will hear from Scott Mehus, National Eagle Center Education director and Golden Eagle Project Co-coordinator, and learn to identify golden eagles in the wild.
