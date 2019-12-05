Whitewater State Park will host a series of winter program events in the coming weeks.
- At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center, 19041 MN-74, Altura, for a “Geocaching Adventure.” Wear warm clothes and bring your hiking boots for this two-mile hunt for hidden things found off the beaten path.
- From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 and Jan. 15, meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center for the monthly “Healthy Older People into the Park” to learn about natural resources.
- From noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 21, meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center for the last event of 2019, the culmination of Whitewater Park’s year-long Centennial Anniversary celebration. An afternoon of hot cocoa, activities, winter golf and craft-making.
- From 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 1, meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center for the 24th Annual Whitewater River Valley Christmas Bird count, featuring treats for human and avian visitors alike. Sign up by calling 507-312-2308.
- Also on Jan. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center to celebrate the New Year with a family-friendly hike. If there’s snow, bring snowshoes or borrow the park’s.
- From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11, meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center for the live golden eagle program, lead by Scott Mehus. From noon to 3 p.m., Mehus will host a training session to prepare volunteers for the Jan. 18 Wintering Golden Eagles survey. Note the eagles will not be at the training. Sign up for the training program by phone at 507-312-2308. Attendees to the training may then attend the Survey from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18. Binoculars, spotting scopes and brochures will be available.
- From 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18, meet at the Halfmoon Landing near Kellogg, Minnesota, to “Take a Kid Ice Fishing,” a free event presented as part of the statewide weekend event. All equipment and bait will be provided. Space is limited; sign up by phone at 507-312-2308.
- From noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 25, meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center for “Hidden History Snowshoe,” an afternoon hike on snowshoes to visit historic sites only visible during this time of year. Bring your own snowshoes or use the park’s.
To check for cancellations or for more information, call 507-312-2300 or visit mndnr.gov/whitewater.
If accommodations are needed for any of these events, contact Sara Holger at sara.holger@state.mn.us or by phone at 507-312-2300 at least two weeks prior to the event.
