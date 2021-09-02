What's going on in Winona?

Here’s what's going on this weekend in Winona:
Events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Big Muddy Brew and Que, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Levee Park
Live Music
Friday
Bobby and Christine, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Shawn Shelby and Rick, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap
Saturday
Andy Cohen, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
John Paulson Jazz Quartet w/ Swing Inc., 6 to 8 p.m. at Whalen's at Westfield
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
