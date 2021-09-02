 Skip to main content
What's going on in Winona?
What's going on in Winona?

Here’s what's going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Big Muddy Brew and Que, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Levee Park

Live Music

Friday

Bobby and Christine, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House 

Shawn Shelby and Rick, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Saturday

Andy Cohen, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

John Paulson Jazz Quartet w/ Swing Inc., 6 to 8 p.m. at Whalen's at Westfield

