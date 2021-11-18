What's going on in Winona? Winona Art Walk, Handmade Neighborhood and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Winona Art Walk

Winona art lovers will have the chance to visit local artist studios and work areas this weekend with the Winona Art Walk.

The art walk will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Participants will have the chance to visit and chat with artists at places such as Island City Clayspace, Tally Mark Press, Winona Arts Center, Julia Crozier Studio and more.

To learn more and to find a map of all the locations included, visit winonaartwalk.org.

Handmade Neighborhood

Winona County History Center visitors will have the chance to purchase locally made items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The annual event, called Handmade Neighborhood, was started in 2009 by Winona-area artists to support local artists and artisans.

For more information, visit winonahistory.org.

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Lucky's on Third

Indoor Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

The Art of Living/Riding the Wave with Sarah Johnson, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Winona Mall Craft & Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona Mall

Highway 61 Concert Series: Xpedition – performing the music of Journey, Foreigner, Kansas, and Styx, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre

Island City Jazz Jam & Fundraiser, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Island City Brewing Company

Live Music

Friday

Swamp Kings, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Saturday

Wise Jennings, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Sunday

Curt Glenna, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

