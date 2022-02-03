What's going on in Winona? Weekend Starter Party, Indoor Farmers' Market and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Events
Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Port 507
Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center
Highway 61 Concert Series: A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre
Live Music
Friday
Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Clay Fulton, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Saturday
Right Side Up, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
RADDERDAZE w/ Low Rats, Black Widows, and East Side Robots, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
David Hartman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
