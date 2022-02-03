 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's going on in Winona? Weekend Starter Party, Indoor Farmers' Market and more

Goings on logo

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Port 507

Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center

Highway 61 Concert Series: A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond, 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre

Live Music

Friday

Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Clay Fulton, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Saturday

Right Side Up, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

RADDERDAZE w/ Low Rats, Black Widows, and East Side Robots, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

David Hartman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

