top story

What's going on in Winona? Weekend Starter Party, Farmers' Market and more

Goings on logo

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East End Recreation Center

Author Event: Sue Berg, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Winona Film Society: Decoding the Driftless, 2 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Live Music

Friday

Curt Glenna, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Land at Last w/ Hemma and Luke & Wolf, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Dan Harvey, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

People are also reading…

Sunday

Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

