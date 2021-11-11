What's going on in Winona? Weekend Starter Party, Dog Show and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Weekend Starter Party

Local radio station 101.1 The River is continuing to kick off each weekend with its Weekend Starter Party starting at 4 p.m. each Friday.

This week the party is slated to be held at Gabby’s.

The party varies locations each week, with the first Friday each month being at Island City Brewing, the second being at Gabby’s, the third at Lucky’s On Third, and the fourth at Market Street Tap.

There will be games, grand prizes, and drink specials during the party, along with radio station staff hosting a live broadcast.

Coulee Kennel Club Dog Show

The annual Coulee Kennel Club Dog Show is set to be hosted Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Minnesota Equestrian Center in Winona.

The show is one for all breeds of dogs, with over 700 dogs signed up to compete.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Events

Winona Film Society: You Will Die by Twenty, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona Arts Center

2021 Two-Four Legged Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Minnesota Equestrian Center

Author Event: Jenny Baerstch, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Warrior Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Live Music

Friday

Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Stardust, The Federales & Sugar Lads, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Right Side UP, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Woolen Lover & Friends & DJ Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

