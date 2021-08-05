What's going on in Winona? Walking Tours, Broadway Musical Revue, and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Walking Tours

The Winona County Historical Society will offer two walking tours this weekend: one of Windom Park and one of Downtown Winona.

The Windom Park tour on Friday at 2 p.m. will highlight the historic mansions that surround the park, plus other historic buildings such as the library and courthouse.

The downtown tour, which will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m., will focus on the architecture of the section of the city, plus will include games and stories.

A small fee is required to participate.

Bottled water will be available.

To learn more, visit winonahistory.org. To preregister, call 507-454-2723 ext. 0.

Broadway Musical Revue

Café Congo -- First Congregational Church's social action initiative -- will raise money for Home and Community Options Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Broadway Musical Revue.

Members will perform Broadway hits outside of HCO, located at 66 E. Third Street, while also hosting show-tune sing-alongs at 5 p.m. at 6:30 p.m.