What's going on in Winona? Walking Tours, Broadway Musical Revue, and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Walking Tours
The Winona County Historical Society will offer two walking tours this weekend: one of Windom Park and one of Downtown Winona.
The Windom Park tour on Friday at 2 p.m. will highlight the historic mansions that surround the park, plus other historic buildings such as the library and courthouse.
The downtown tour, which will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m., will focus on the architecture of the section of the city, plus will include games and stories.
A small fee is required to participate.
Bottled water will be available.
To learn more, visit winonahistory.org. To preregister, call 507-454-2723 ext. 0.
Broadway Musical Revue
Café Congo -- First Congregational Church's social action initiative -- will raise money for Home and Community Options Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Broadway Musical Revue.
Members will perform Broadway hits outside of HCO, located at 66 E. Third Street, while also hosting show-tune sing-alongs at 5 p.m. at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees should bring their own chairs to the event.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
Other Events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Andrew Foss Artist Reception, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
DJ Rhumpshaker Dance Party, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Second and Main streets in Downtown Winona
Yoga and Brunch, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Vintage & Artisan Market, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Island City Brewing Company
Show Your Ride Weekend, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
Campfire Concert Series: Amanda Grace, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
Music & Movies: “Raya and the Last Dragon," 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Lake Park Band Shell
RADDERDAZE w/Fires of Denmark & more, 9 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Live Music
Friday
Loud Mouth Brass, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Saturday
James Grant, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Aaron Lee Kaplan, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Karate Chop, Silence, 7 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Wise Jennings, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Sunday
Under Paris Skies, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Patina, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau