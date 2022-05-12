What's going on in Winona? Theatre, comedy, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gabby’s

Migratory Bird Day Presentation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Elmaro Vineyard

Theatre du Mississippi: “And Then There Were None,“ 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Holzinger Lodge

Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at Fast Eddie’s

13th Dark Electronic Dance Party, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

Spring Seasonal Saturday 2022: Feel the Rhythm, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

First Congregational Church Open House, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Congregational Church

The Big Bub’s Comedy Show: Wendy Maybury, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Bub’s Brewing Co.

Meet the May Artists, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Live Music

Friday Jaggedease, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

MCA Spring Concerts, 6 and 7 p.m. at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts

Takin’ It to The Limit: An Eagles Tribute, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre

7000apart, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Acoustic View, 7 p.m. at Hei and Low Tap

Saturday

Amanda Grace, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Organ Recital with Jeff Daehn, 4 to 5 p.m. at First Congregational Church

Ann Reed and Joan Griffith, 7 p.m. at Lark Toys in Kellogg, MN

Sunday Scoop the Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Danny Frank and the Smoky Gold, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Jazz Jam with H3O, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

