What's going on in Winona? Sugarloaf Trail Adopt A Crag, Weekend Starter Party and more
What's going on in Winona? Sugarloaf Trail Adopt A Crag, Weekend Starter Party and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Sugarloaf Trail Adopt A Crag

People willing to volunteer are needed Saturday at 8 a.m. at 825 E. Lake Boulevard as Sugarloaf Trail is rerouted and the formerly used trail is closed for good.

New trail tread will be cut for the route, which organizers says should be sustainable for many decades to come.

The trail work is being organized by Recreation Alliance of Winona and the Access Fund National Conservation Team in Winona, along with the help of many other organizations.

People interested in volunteering can learn more and find a link to sign up on the event's Facebook page.

Weekend Starter Party

Stop by Market Street Tap Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. to enjoy a party organized by 101.1 The River to kick off the weekend.

The Weekend Starter Party is set to include games, drink specials and prizes.

The party is the fourth and final one in a series hosted in multiple locations around Winona by the radio station this month.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Other Events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Mics and Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company

How To Make Healthy Taste Good, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Jaycee Shelter in Lake Park

Music and Movies: Rogue One and The Shakletons with Hyooman, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Lake Park

Symphony Summer Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Live Music

Friday

Josie Legler, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Chris Castino with Chicken Wire Empire and High & Rising, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

The Dust Settlers w/ Luke Callen, 9:30 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Mayer Brothers, 7 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Sunday

Farmer Jon Band, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

