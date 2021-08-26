What's going on in Winona? Sugarloaf Trail Adopt A Crag, Weekend Starter Party and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Sugarloaf Trail Adopt A Crag
People willing to volunteer are needed Saturday at 8 a.m. at 825 E. Lake Boulevard as Sugarloaf Trail is rerouted and the formerly used trail is closed for good.
New trail tread will be cut for the route, which organizers says should be sustainable for many decades to come.
The trail work is being organized by Recreation Alliance of Winona and the Access Fund National Conservation Team in Winona, along with the help of many other organizations.
People interested in volunteering can learn more and find a link to sign up on the event's Facebook page.
Weekend Starter Party
Stop by Market Street Tap Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. to enjoy a party organized by 101.1 The River to kick off the weekend.
The Weekend Starter Party is set to include games, drink specials and prizes.
The party is the fourth and final one in a series hosted in multiple locations around Winona by the radio station this month.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
Other Events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Mics and Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
How To Make Healthy Taste Good, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Jaycee Shelter in Lake Park
Music and Movies: Rogue One and The Shakletons with Hyooman, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Lake Park
Symphony Summer Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Live Music
Friday
Josie Legler, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Chris Castino with Chicken Wire Empire and High & Rising, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
The Dust Settlers w/ Luke Callen, 9:30 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Mayer Brothers, 7 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Sunday
Farmer Jon Band, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau