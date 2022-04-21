What's going on in Winona? Studio art tour, Earth Day, and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Events
Bluff Country Studio Art Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday throughout southeast Minnesota
Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Market Street Tap
Mics & Brews Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Island City Brewing Company
Indoor Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Recreation Center
Poetry and Tea, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Curios-Tea
Earth Day at Winona Arts Center, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Winona Arts Center
Live Music
Friday
Project: Constellation, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Texas Toast w/ The Heavy Set, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
James Grant, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Saint Mary’s Concert Band Spring performance, 3 p.m. at Saint Mary's University
Swamp Kings, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Sunday
Julie B., 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
DeeOhGee, 2 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Don Harvey Duo, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
