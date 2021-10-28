What's going on in Winona? Streets and Treats, Halloween Trunk or Treat and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Streets & Treats

To celebrate Halloween, families will have the chance to enjoy Streets & Treats in downtown Winona from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include a bunch of treats through Trick-or-Treating and Trunk-or-Treating, a puppet show, balloon art, magic, and a costume contest.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit winonamainstreet.com.

Halloween Trunk or Treat

Children who are in fourth grade or younger will have another opportunity for candy at Elk’s Parking Lot in Goodview from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Goodview Activity Club is providing the Halloween Trunk or Treat for area children to help celebrate Halloween.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Winona

Winona 2021 Poetry Walk Kick Off, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Peter’s Biergarten

Winona Film Society: Not One Less, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona Arts Center

WINONA METALFEST II, 8 pm. Friday at No Name Bar

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

Candy and Wine Flight Pairings, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealaeu

Eagle Viewing Field Trips, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at National Eagle Center

Halloween Downtown Tours, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday starting at Winona County History Center

Taste of Winona, 5 p.m. Saturday at Winona ORC

Boos & Brews, 7 p.m. Saturday at Peter’s Biergarten

Halloween Party, 8 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

Barre and Boos, 10 a.m. Sunday at Brickyard

Live Music

Friday

Nick Foytik, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Ditchbird and Broken Spoke, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Redemption Road, 8 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Saturday

Broken Spoke, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

The Ex-Bombers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Hair Metal Radio, 8:30 p.m. at The Bar

People’s Brothers Band, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Stephen Fleet, 10 p.m. at Broken World Records

