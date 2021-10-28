What's going on in Winona? Streets and Treats, Halloween Trunk or Treat and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Streets & Treats
To celebrate Halloween, families will have the chance to enjoy Streets & Treats in downtown Winona from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include a bunch of treats through Trick-or-Treating and Trunk-or-Treating, a puppet show, balloon art, magic, and a costume contest.
To learn more about this opportunity, visit winonamainstreet.com.
Halloween Trunk or Treat
Children who are in fourth grade or younger will have another opportunity for candy at Elk’s Parking Lot in Goodview from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Goodview Activity Club is providing the Halloween Trunk or Treat for area children to help celebrate Halloween.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Winona
Winona 2021 Poetry Walk Kick Off, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Peter’s Biergarten
Winona Film Society: Not One Less, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Winona Arts Center
WINONA METALFEST II, 8 pm. Friday at No Name Bar
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park
Candy and Wine Flight Pairings, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealaeu
Eagle Viewing Field Trips, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at National Eagle Center
Halloween Downtown Tours, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday starting at Winona County History Center
Taste of Winona, 5 p.m. Saturday at Winona ORC
Boos & Brews, 7 p.m. Saturday at Peter’s Biergarten
Halloween Party, 8 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club
Barre and Boos, 10 a.m. Sunday at Brickyard
Live Music
Friday
Nick Foytik, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Ditchbird and Broken Spoke, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Redemption Road, 8 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
Saturday
Broken Spoke, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
The Ex-Bombers, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
Hair Metal Radio, 8:30 p.m. at The Bar
People’s Brothers Band, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Stephen Fleet, 10 p.m. at Broken World Records
