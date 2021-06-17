What's going on in Winona?: Steamboat Days, Campfire Concert Series

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Steamboat Days

Steamboat Days weekend has arrived in Winona, and with it comes the opportunity to enjoy live music, sports, carnival rides and more.

For a list of events, visit winonasteamboatdays.com.

Buttons are available for purchase at Kwik Trip stores, Severson Sinclair stores, HyVee and Midtown Foods in Winona.

Campfire Concert Series: Tim Emmons

Tim Emmons, who started his music career in Winona, will perform Saturday night during the Campfire Concert Series at the Prairie Island Campground.

Emmons performs during his concerts both country and Americana covers and originals.

The concert is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m and is free.

Other events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Friday Kinections – Drum Circle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

River City Championship Wrestling: Island City Slams, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Island City Brewing Company

Midsummer’s Eve Concert in the Stones, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Kinstone in Fountain City

Live Music

Friday

Paul Leithold and Friends, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Mike Munson, 4 to 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Crooked Willow and High & Rising, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Tom & Betty, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Tim Emmons, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap

Saturday

Coulee Region Steel Drum Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

One More Onion, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

The Shackletons and Gentleman Speaker, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Patina, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Tommy Bentz, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Island City Jazz Jam, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

