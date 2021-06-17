What's going on in Winona?: Steamboat Days, Campfire Concert Series

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Steamboat Days
Steamboat Days weekend has arrived in Winona, and with it comes the opportunity to enjoy live music, sports, carnival rides and more.
For a list of events, visit winonasteamboatdays.com.
Buttons are available for purchase at Kwik Trip stores, Severson Sinclair stores, HyVee and Midtown Foods in Winona.
Campfire Concert Series: Tim Emmons
Tim Emmons, who started his music career in Winona, will perform Saturday night during the Campfire Concert Series at the Prairie Island Campground.
Emmons performs during his concerts both country and Americana covers and originals.
The concert is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m and is free.
Other events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Friday Kinections – Drum Circle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park
River City Championship Wrestling: Island City Slams, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Island City Brewing Company
Midsummer’s Eve Concert in the Stones, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Kinstone in Fountain City
Live Music
Friday
Paul Leithold and Friends, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Mike Munson, 4 to 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Crooked Willow and High & Rising, 6 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Tom & Betty, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Tim Emmons, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap
Saturday
Coulee Region Steel Drum Band, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
One More Onion, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
The Shackletons and Gentleman Speaker, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Patina, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Tommy Bentz, 2 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Island City Jazz Jam, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
