What's going on in Winona? Snowshoeing, Raptors at Elmaro and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Winter Meet-Up: Snowshoeing

Outdoor lovers will have the chance to come together Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to enjoy snowshoeing in Winona.

Participants will meet up at Holzinger Lodge.

Some training and help about how to snowshoe is available if needed for beginners.

People can choose if they would like to go on a guided or independent hike through Bluffside Park.

Snowshoes will be available for free for participants, but people can use their own equipment.

The Winona Outdoor Collaborative team is organizing this event. For more information, visit its website at www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com.

Raptors at Elmaro

Elmaro Vineyard visitors will have the chance to view and learn about owls Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The owls will be brought in and showcased by River Valley Raptors.

Tickets can be purchased for a small fee by calling 608-534-6456.

Children 2 years old and younger can participate in the event for free.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Events

Winona Film Society: Queen of Katwe, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

DJ Rhumpshaker Punk, Ska & Dub Reggae Night, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Mulled Wine and Cookie Walk, 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard

Live Music

Friday

Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Don Harvey Duo, 6 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club

Sunday

Sampson & Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Jazz Jam with H3O Jazz Trio, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

