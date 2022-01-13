What's going on in Winona? Snowshoeing, Raptors at Elmaro and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Winter Meet-Up: Snowshoeing
Outdoor lovers will have the chance to come together Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to enjoy snowshoeing in Winona.
Participants will meet up at Holzinger Lodge.
Some training and help about how to snowshoe is available if needed for beginners.
People can choose if they would like to go on a guided or independent hike through Bluffside Park.
Snowshoes will be available for free for participants, but people can use their own equipment.
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative team is organizing this event. For more information, visit its website at www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com.
Raptors at Elmaro
Elmaro Vineyard visitors will have the chance to view and learn about owls Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The owls will be brought in and showcased by River Valley Raptors.
Tickets can be purchased for a small fee by calling 608-534-6456.
Children 2 years old and younger can participate in the event for free.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
Events
Winona Film Society: Queen of Katwe, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center
DJ Rhumpshaker Punk, Ska & Dub Reggae Night, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Mulled Wine and Cookie Walk, 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard
Live Music
Friday
Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Don Harvey Duo, 6 p.m. at Winona Athletic Club
Sunday
Sampson & Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Jazz Jam with H3O Jazz Trio, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.