'What's going on in Winona?' returns with weekend events

The “What’s Going on Winona?” year-long hiatus due to the pandemic has come to an end now that restrictions have begun to loosen in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The column will run each Friday in the Daily News and will include weekend events open to the general public in the Winona area.

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Dine Out Downtown

With local businesses having been hard hit by the pandemic, it’s the time to support local more than ever before.

Saturday evening, from 4 to 10, local businesses will be more prepared for those looking to support them as restaurants are allowed to expand their outside seating.

Retailers can also display their items further outside of their buildings if they want to.

Traffic will be controlled during the event to protect those who are out and about and enjoying downtown life.

The Dine Out Downtown program, which is reoccuring, is made possible by work completed between the Winona Main Street Program and the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lake Park Drive In Music and Movies