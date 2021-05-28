'What's going on in Winona?' returns with weekend events

The “What’s Going on Winona?” year-long hiatus due to the pandemic has come to an end now that restrictions have begun to loosen in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The column will run each Friday in the Daily News and will include weekend events open to the general public in the Winona area.
Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Dine Out Downtown
With local businesses having been hard hit by the pandemic, it’s the time to support local more than ever before.
Saturday evening, from 4 to 10, local businesses will be more prepared for those looking to support them as restaurants are allowed to expand their outside seating.
Retailers can also display their items further outside of their buildings if they want to.
Traffic will be controlled during the event to protect those who are out and about and enjoying downtown life.
The Dine Out Downtown program, which is reoccuring, is made possible by work completed between the Winona Main Street Program and the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lake Park Drive In Music and Movies
The Lake Park Dive In Music and Movies Series will feature a concert from Annie Mack, starting at 7 p.m., and the movie “West Side Story,” starting at 9 p.m., this Saturday at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell.
The evening full of entertainment is free to attend, but reservations should be made at http://lakeparkdrivein.eventbrite.com or by calling 507-398-5424.
Donations will be accepted to help support the series
During the event, anyone 12 years old or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the bandshell between 7 and 8 p.m. Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer will be offered, but those between 12 and 17 years old can only have the latter.
If attendees receive the Pfizer vaccine, they will need to plan to receive a second dose in three weeks through Winona County Public Health, who are offering the doses during this music and movie event.
To learn more about this event and others that will follow as part of the series, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Other Events
Salvaged Medium Art Reception and Sale, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Winona Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park
Campfire Concert Series: Dave Huckfelt, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
Live Music
Friday
The D’Sievers, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Wilki, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Annie and the Bang Bang, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Shawn, Shelby and Randy, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei N’ Low Tap
Wheel of Fortune and New Salty Dog, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Too Darn Hot, 1 to 3 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Endorphins, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Sunday
Mudkat, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Gin Mill Hollow, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
To have an event included, email rachel.mergen@lee.net with a description of the event by the end of Wednesday in the week you would like it published.