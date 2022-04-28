What's going on in Winona? Music, owls and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Mid West Music Fest, Saturday and Sunday at Levee Park and throughout Winona

20th Annual International Festival of Owls, Saturday and Sunday at the International Owl Center

Mid West Music Fest Guided Hike, 10 a.m. Saturday at Holzinger Lodge

Independent Bookstore Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Gallery Walk & Talk with Eric Mueller, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Spring Fling, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

Winona Outdoor Collaborative Free Equipment Rental Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday throughout Winona

Kinstone Spring Opening, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kinstone in Fountain City

Cafe Congo: Uniting for the Kids of Ukraine, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church

Live Music

Saturday

Kricket & the Kid, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard

Side String Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Sunday

Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Dixieland Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

