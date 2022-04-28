 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
What’s going on in Winona?

What's going on in Winona? Music, owls and more

  • 0
Goings on logo

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Events

Mid West Music Fest, Saturday and Sunday at Levee Park and throughout Winona

20th Annual International Festival of Owls, Saturday and Sunday at the International Owl Center

Mid West Music Fest Guided Hike, 10 a.m. Saturday at Holzinger Lodge

Independent Bookstore Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Gallery Walk & Talk with Eric Mueller, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Spring Fling, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club

Winona Outdoor Collaborative Free Equipment Rental Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday throughout Winona

People are also reading…

Kinstone Spring Opening, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kinstone in Fountain City

Cafe Congo: Uniting for the Kids of Ukraine, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church

Live Music

Saturday

Kricket & the Kid, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard

Side String Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Sunday

Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Dixieland Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia halts gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News