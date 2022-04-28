What's going on in Winona? Music, owls and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Events
Mid West Music Fest, Saturday and Sunday at Levee Park and throughout Winona
20th Annual International Festival of Owls, Saturday and Sunday at the International Owl Center
Mid West Music Fest Guided Hike, 10 a.m. Saturday at Holzinger Lodge
Independent Bookstore Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces
Gallery Walk & Talk with Eric Mueller, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Spring Fling, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona Athletic Club
Winona Outdoor Collaborative Free Equipment Rental Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday throughout Winona
Kinstone Spring Opening, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kinstone in Fountain City
Cafe Congo: Uniting for the Kids of Ukraine, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church
Live Music
Saturday
Kricket & the Kid, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard
Side String Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Sunday
Tim Dallman, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Dixieland Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.