What's going on in Winona? Meet the new MMAM executive director and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Meet the New MMAM Executive Director

Visitors to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum will have the opportunity to meet the museum’s new executive director Scott Pollock Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Attendees of all ages will be able to enjoy a s’more and a fire, while greeting Pollock.

Additionally, as usual, visitors will be able to enjoy the museum’s art from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit mmam.org.

Events

Winona Film Society: True Mothers, 7 p.m. Friday at Winona Arts Center

Live Music

Friday

Amanda Grace, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Clams w/ Sugar Lads, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Curt Glenna, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Texas Toast and Sheep For Wheat, 9:30 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Jamin’ Barth, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.