What's going on in Winona?: Kirissa Grams Artist Reception, Blue Fruit Field Day

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Kirissa Grams Artist Reception
Art-lovers will have an opportunity to celebrate an artist’s work Friday from 5 to 7 p.m during the Kirissa Grans Artist Reception.
The event will be an opportunity to enjoy the newest art installation at the bar.
The art instillation will be present until July 24.
No Name Bar is located at 252 East Third St. in Winona.
Blue Fruit Field Day
Blue Fruit Field Day on Blue Fruit Farm will be an opportunity to learn more about fruit Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The day will include hourly tours, special guests, talks and discussions related to fruit and farming.
The day also includes Co-op Farm Tour, Driftless Grown Vendor Fair, and U-Pick Blueberries and Black Currants.
Blue Fruit Farm is located at 31762 Wiscoy Ridge Rd. in Winona, about 12 miles away from the city of Winona.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Other events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Friday Kinections – Meditation, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City
Great River Shakespeare Festival: “The Tempest,” 6:30 p.m. Friday at Levee Park Stage
Great River Shakespeare Festival: Every Brilliant Thing, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Winona State University Green
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Second and Main Streets, downtown
Great River Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest, 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Levee Park Stage
Great River Shakespeare Festival: Every Brilliant Thing, 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona State University Green
Winona Vintage Baseball Showcase, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gabrych Park at 950 E. Seventh Street
Campfire Concert Series: Texas Toast, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
Great River Shakespeare Festival: Great Expectations, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park Stage
MN Beethoven Festival: Marc-Andre Hamelin, 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University Page Theatre
Great River Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest, 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park Stage
Great River Shakespeare Festival: Every Brilliant Thing, 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University Green
Live Music
Friday
Deathless Dogs, Midwest Voltage, WRST, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Jake La Botz, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Too Darn Hot, 1 to 3 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Jaggedease, 7:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Chase and Ovation, a Prince Tribute, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Park Band Shell
Sunday
Pigtown Fling, Catfish Days Party, 3 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Texas Toast, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
To have an event included, email rachel.mergen@lee.net with a description of the event by the end of Wednesday in the week you would like it published.