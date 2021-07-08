 Skip to main content
What's going on in Winona?: Kirissa Grams Artist Reception, Blue Fruit Field Day
What's going on in Winona?: Kirissa Grams Artist Reception, Blue Fruit Field Day

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Kirissa Grams Artist Reception

Art-lovers will have an opportunity to celebrate an artist’s work Friday from 5 to 7 p.m during the Kirissa Grans Artist Reception.

The event will be an opportunity to enjoy the newest art installation at the bar.

The art instillation will be present until July 24.

No Name Bar is located at 252 East Third St. in Winona.

Blue Fruit Field Day

Blue Fruit Field Day on Blue Fruit Farm will be an opportunity to learn more about fruit Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day will include hourly tours, special guests, talks and discussions related to fruit and farming.

The day also includes Co-op Farm Tour, Driftless Grown Vendor Fair, and U-Pick Blueberries and Black Currants.

Blue Fruit Farm is located at 31762 Wiscoy Ridge Rd. in Winona, about 12 miles away from the city of Winona.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Other events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Friday Kinections – Meditation, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City

Great River Shakespeare Festival: “The Tempest,” 6:30 p.m. Friday at Levee Park Stage

Great River Shakespeare Festival: Every Brilliant Thing, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Winona State University Green

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Second and Main Streets, downtown

Great River Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest, 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Levee Park Stage

Great River Shakespeare Festival: Every Brilliant Thing, 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona State University Green

Winona Vintage Baseball Showcase, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gabrych Park at 950 E. Seventh Street

Campfire Concert Series: Texas Toast, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground

Great River Shakespeare Festival: Great Expectations, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park Stage

MN Beethoven Festival: Marc-Andre Hamelin, 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s University Page Theatre

Great River Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest, 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park Stage

Great River Shakespeare Festival: Every Brilliant Thing, 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University Green

Live Music

Friday

Deathless Dogs, Midwest Voltage, WRST, 6 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Jake La Botz, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Too Darn Hot, 1 to 3 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Jaggedease, 7:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Chase and Ovation, a Prince Tribute, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Park Band Shell

Sunday

Pigtown Fling, Catfish Days Party, 3 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Texas Toast, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

To have an event included, email rachel.mergen@lee.net with a description of the event by the end of Wednesday in the week you would like it published.

