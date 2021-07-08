What's going on in Winona?: Kirissa Grams Artist Reception, Blue Fruit Field Day

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Kirissa Grams Artist Reception

Art-lovers will have an opportunity to celebrate an artist’s work Friday from 5 to 7 p.m during the Kirissa Grans Artist Reception.

The event will be an opportunity to enjoy the newest art installation at the bar.

The art instillation will be present until July 24.

No Name Bar is located at 252 East Third St. in Winona.

Blue Fruit Field Day

Blue Fruit Field Day on Blue Fruit Farm will be an opportunity to learn more about fruit Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day will include hourly tours, special guests, talks and discussions related to fruit and farming.

The day also includes Co-op Farm Tour, Driftless Grown Vendor Fair, and U-Pick Blueberries and Black Currants.

Blue Fruit Farm is located at 31762 Wiscoy Ridge Rd. in Winona, about 12 miles away from the city of Winona.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Other events