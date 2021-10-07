What's going on in Winona? Kashubian Festival: Jeny Kochany, Frozen River Film Outdoor Film Screening and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Kashubian Festival: Jeny Kochany

Saturday will be packed full of Kashubian culture for attendees of the Jeny Kochany Festival at Levee Park from 2 to 10 p.m.

The day will include music from multiple bands, a Polka dance off contest, dance lessons, food trucks, vendors, Polish art and a Pisanki Workshop, where people will be able to decorate eggs.

For more information, visit kcc2020.org.

Frozen River Film Outdoor Film Screening

Interested in a preview of the next Frozen River Film Festival?

A sneak peak of upcoming festival films will be shown at Trempealeau Hotel Sunday at 7 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations will be appreciated.

Popcorn will be for sale, along with food and drinks from the Trempealeau Hotel.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Events

Artist Reception with Doctor Bob, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Weekend Starter Party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Gabby's Bar & Lounge

Book Launch and Gallery Opening: Margaret Shaw Johnson and Jared Tuttle, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Winona County History Center

"American Melody" Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park

Monthly Meet Up: Trail Running and Coffee, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Holzinger Trail System

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Elmer’s Museum Auto and Toy Museum located at W903 Elmers Rd. in Fountain City

Warrior Game Day Experience, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University

Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk: Scoundrels, Scandals and Skulduggery II., noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery

Highway 61 Concert Series: Free Fallin’ – A Tribute to Tom Petty, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Theatre

Winona Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church

“America” Steamboat Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

MN Adult & Teen Challenge Choir, 10 a.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Community Church

Live Music

Friday

Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Jacked Up at the Blackhorse, 8 p.m. at Black Horse Bar and Grill

Wheel of Fortune, Warcake & Battery Eyes, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Mike Munson, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

The Lavender Project, Given Names & Cloud Caravan, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.