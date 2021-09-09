What's going on in Winona? Karate Camp, Pickwick Mill Day

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Karate Camp
Karate Camp will be a new two-day, two-night festival on Friday and Saturday full of music, food, beer and more at Briggs Outdoors in Winona.
The festival, organized by Karate Chop, Silence, will also include other bands such as Fires of Denmark, Sleeping Jesus, Texas Toast, The Shackletons and many more.
For more information about Karate Camp, visit karatechopsilence.com.
Pickwick Mill Day
The annual Pickwick Mill Day is set to honor the historic Pickwick Mill Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hands-on demonstrations and the showing of water power equipment being used.
Vendors and meal options will be available at the mill, including a pancake breakfast in the morning.
Children will also be able to enjoy various activities planned for them.
The annual festival will support the restoration and preservation of the mill.
Pickwick Mill is located at 24813 County Road 7 in Winona.
Events
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona
Open Skate and Hockey, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Bud King Ice Arena
Monthly Meet Up: Hiking, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Brady’s Bluff Trailhead in Perrot State Park
Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center
Winona Zombie Crawl 15, 5 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Winona
Music and Movies: “Shrek with Kiss the Tiger and Sawyers Dream,” 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Lake Park
Campfire Concert Series: Patina, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
“America” Steamboat Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park
Windom Park Historic District Walking Tour, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Winona County History Center
Winona Arts Center Grand Re-Opening, 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center
Live Music
Friday
Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Crooked Willow, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Austin & Sage, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei N’ Low Tap
Sunday
Paul Leithold and Friends, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Kinda Fonda Wanda, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
John Paulson Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub and Grill