What's going on in Winona? Karate Camp, Pickwick Mill Day

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Karate Camp

Karate Camp will be a new two-day, two-night festival on Friday and Saturday full of music, food, beer and more at Briggs Outdoors in Winona.

The festival, organized by Karate Chop, Silence, will also include other bands such as Fires of Denmark, Sleeping Jesus, Texas Toast, The Shackletons and many more.

For more information about Karate Camp, visit karatechopsilence.com.

Pickwick Mill Day

The annual Pickwick Mill Day is set to honor the historic Pickwick Mill Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hands-on demonstrations and the showing of water power equipment being used.

Vendors and meal options will be available at the mill, including a pancake breakfast in the morning.

Children will also be able to enjoy various activities planned for them.

The annual festival will support the restoration and preservation of the mill.

Pickwick Mill is located at 24813 County Road 7 in Winona.

Events