 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's going on in Winona? Karate Camp, Pickwick Mill Day
0 comments
top story

What's going on in Winona? Karate Camp, Pickwick Mill Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Goings on logo

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Karate Camp

Karate Camp will be a new two-day, two-night festival on Friday and Saturday full of music, food, beer and more at Briggs Outdoors in Winona.

The festival, organized by Karate Chop, Silence, will also include other bands such as Fires of Denmark, Sleeping Jesus, Texas Toast, The Shackletons and many more.

For more information about Karate Camp, visit karatechopsilence.com.

Pickwick Mill Day

The annual Pickwick Mill Day is set to honor the historic Pickwick Mill Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hands-on demonstrations and the showing of water power equipment being used.

Vendors and meal options will be available at the mill, including a pancake breakfast in the morning.

Children will also be able to enjoy various activities planned for them.

The annual festival will support the restoration and preservation of the mill.

Pickwick Mill is located at 24813 County Road 7 in Winona.

Events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

Open Skate and Hockey, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Bud King Ice Arena

Monthly Meet Up: Hiking, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Brady’s Bluff Trailhead in Perrot State Park

Historic Downtown Walking Tour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Zombie Crawl 15, 5 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Winona

Music and Movies: “Shrek with Kiss the Tiger and Sawyers Dream,” 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Lake Park

Campfire Concert Series: Patina, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground

“America” Steamboat Docking, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park

Windom Park Historic District Walking Tour, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Winona County History Center

Winona Arts Center Grand Re-Opening, 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Winona Arts Center

Live Music

Friday

Wing Dam Jammers, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Right Side Up, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Crooked Willow, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Austin & Sage, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei N’ Low Tap

Sunday

Paul Leithold and Friends, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Kinda Fonda Wanda, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

John Paulson Jazz, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wellington’s Pub and Grill

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High blood pressure, heat and humidity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News