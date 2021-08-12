 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's going on in Winona? International Owl Awareness Day Celebration, Midsummer Night's Dream, and more
0 comments
featured

What's going on in Winona? International Owl Awareness Day Celebration, Midsummer Night's Dream, and more

{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

International Owl Awareness Day Celebration

The International Owl Center in Houston will be hosting its annual International Owl Awareness Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The celebration will include both in-person and online programs that work to educate people about owls.

Dr. Glenn Proudfoot, of Minnesota, will speak about owls in person in Houston, while Milan Ružić of Serbia and Beth Mott of Australia will present virtually.

There are multiple displays present at the center to help educate individuals about owls, also.

Additionally, over the weekend, people will be able to see hundreds of owl art entries during the International Children’s Owl Art Exhibition at the Houston Elementary School gym. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit internationalowlcenter.org.

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Theatre ensemble Shakespeare From the Ground, based in La Crosse, will be hosting their first production of the year from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau.

The production, held in the orchard, will be “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Blankets and/or a lawn chair are recommended to bring.

For more information, visit theatrefromtheground.org.

Other Events

Windom Park Historic Walking Tour, 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Winona County History Center

Weekend Starter Party with 101.1 The River, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Gabby’s Bar in downtown Winona

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Winona

Friday Kinections – Meditation, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City

SHIFT: An Experimental Performance, 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Winona in front of ORNO

DJ Dance Night with Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Second and Main streets in downtown Winona

Author Event: Danielle Leukam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces

Downtown Historic Walking Tour, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center

FRFF Film Screening: “Zero Gravity,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground

A Night of Electronica w/ DJ BPSJ, 9 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Rockin’ Robyn Talent Show, 3:15 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Live Music

Friday

j. bell and the Lazy Susan Trio, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Bar in Goodview

Nick Maas & Matt Clark w/ Toaster Ghost, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Theyself, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Saturday

Jeani & The Dreamers, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

7000 Apart, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

The Bootleggers, 6 p.m. at Prairie Island Campground

Coyote Kid, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

The Ex-Bombers, 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Sunday

Patina, noon to 3 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Island City Jazz Jam, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High blood pressure, heat and humidity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News