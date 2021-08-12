What's going on in Winona? International Owl Awareness Day Celebration, Midsummer Night's Dream, and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
International Owl Awareness Day Celebration
The International Owl Center in Houston will be hosting its annual International Owl Awareness Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The celebration will include both in-person and online programs that work to educate people about owls.
Dr. Glenn Proudfoot, of Minnesota, will speak about owls in person in Houston, while Milan Ružić of Serbia and Beth Mott of Australia will present virtually.
There are multiple displays present at the center to help educate individuals about owls, also.
Additionally, over the weekend, people will be able to see hundreds of owl art entries during the International Children’s Owl Art Exhibition at the Houston Elementary School gym. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit internationalowlcenter.org.
Midsummer Night’s Dream
Theatre ensemble Shakespeare From the Ground, based in La Crosse, will be hosting their first production of the year from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau.
The production, held in the orchard, will be “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Blankets and/or a lawn chair are recommended to bring.
For more information, visit theatrefromtheground.org.
Other Events
Windom Park Historic Walking Tour, 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Winona County History Center
Weekend Starter Party with 101.1 The River, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Gabby’s Bar in downtown Winona
Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Winona
Friday Kinections – Meditation, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone in Fountain City
SHIFT: An Experimental Performance, 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Winona in front of ORNO
DJ Dance Night with Rhumpshaker, 9 p.m. Friday at No Name Bar
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Second and Main streets in downtown Winona
Author Event: Danielle Leukam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces
Downtown Historic Walking Tour, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winona County History Center
FRFF Film Screening: “Zero Gravity,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground
A Night of Electronica w/ DJ BPSJ, 9 p.m. Saturday at No Name Bar
Rockin’ Robyn Talent Show, 3:15 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Live Music
Friday
j. bell and the Lazy Susan Trio, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Bar in Goodview
Nick Maas & Matt Clark w/ Toaster Ghost, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Theyself, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Saturday
Jeani & The Dreamers, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
7000 Apart, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
The Bootleggers, 6 p.m. at Prairie Island Campground
Coyote Kid, 7 to 9 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
The Ex-Bombers, 8 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau
Sunday
Patina, noon to 3 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau
Island City Jazz Jam, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company