What's going on in Winona? International Owl Awareness Day Celebration, Midsummer Night's Dream, and more

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

International Owl Awareness Day Celebration

The International Owl Center in Houston will be hosting its annual International Owl Awareness Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The celebration will include both in-person and online programs that work to educate people about owls.

Dr. Glenn Proudfoot, of Minnesota, will speak about owls in person in Houston, while Milan Ružić of Serbia and Beth Mott of Australia will present virtually.

There are multiple displays present at the center to help educate individuals about owls, also.

Additionally, over the weekend, people will be able to see hundreds of owl art entries during the International Children’s Owl Art Exhibition at the Houston Elementary School gym. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit internationalowlcenter.org.

