What's going on in Winona? Healthcare Fair, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
Healthcare Fair
Area residents will have the chance to visit many local healthcare providers Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Winona.
The Healthcare Fair will feature self-guided tours, prizes and treats, along with the chance to meet practitioners.
For a list of providers included in the fair and for other information, visit the Winona's Unique Healthcare Fair's Facebook page.
Events
Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Market Street Tap
Author Event: Jason Lee Willis, 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces
Bald Eagle Field Trips, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at National Eagle Center
Legally Blonde, The Musical, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Page Theatre
Live Music
Friday
Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Wing Dam Jammers, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center
The Guthries with Lenny Wayne, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Rogue the Wolf, Timisarocker, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Saturday
Sal and Dean, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
JP with Swing Inc., 5 to 7 p.m. at Whalen's at Westfield
Nick Foytik, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Highway 61 Concert Series: Monroe Crossing w/special guest the Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre
woolen lover and Flyway Dance, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center
Amanda Grace Band, Don Harvey and the Soul Train, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Sunday
Sampson and Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Barry and Sherri, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Satoko Hayami and Iva Ugrcic, 3 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.