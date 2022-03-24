 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's going on in Winona? Healthcare Fair, music and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

Healthcare Fair

Area residents will have the chance to visit many local healthcare providers Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Winona.

The Healthcare Fair will feature self-guided tours, prizes and treats, along with the chance to meet practitioners. 

For a list of providers included in the fair and for other information, visit the Winona's Unique Healthcare Fair's Facebook page.

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Market Street Tap

Author Event: Jason Lee Willis, 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Bald Eagle Field Trips, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at National Eagle Center

Legally Blonde, The Musical, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Page Theatre

Live Music

Friday

Stephen Fleet, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Wing Dam Jammers, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

The Guthries with Lenny Wayne, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Rogue the Wolf, Timisarocker, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Saturday

Sal and Dean, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

JP with Swing Inc., 5 to 7 p.m. at Whalen's at Westfield

Nick Foytik, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Highway 61 Concert Series: Monroe Crossing w/special guest the Bus Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Cecilia Theatre

woolen lover and Flyway Dance, 7 p.m. at Winona Arts Center

Amanda Grace Band, Don Harvey and the Soul Train, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Sunday

Sampson and Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Barry and Sherri, 2 to 5 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Satoko Hayami and Iva Ugrcic, 3 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church

