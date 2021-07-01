What's going on in Winona?: Great River Shakespeare Festival, Minnesota Beethoven Festival

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:

Great River Shakespeare Festival

For those who have an appreciation for the arts and love good performances, Great River Shakespeare Festival has arrived with multiple shows to fill its July schedule.

This weekend, attendees will be able to enjoy Great Expectations at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park Stage; The Tempest at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park Stage; and Every Brilliant Thing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University.

To learn more about the festival — including a calendar of more performances this summer — and to buy tickets, visit grsf.org.

Minnesota Beethoven Fest

Another festival will bring together people this month locally, also.

The Minnesota Beethoven Festival has also kicked off in the community with performances being held at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre.

This weekend, attendees will be able to enjoy the Manhattan Chamber Players starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the theatre.

Other performances this month will include American String Quartet starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; LAGQ starting at 7:30 p.m. July 8; Marc-André Hamelin on piano starting at 3 p.m. July 11; Chanticleer starting at 7:30 p.m. July 13; and Grace Park on violin and Peter Dugan on piano at 7:30 p.m. July 15.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit mnbeethovenfestival.org.

Other events

Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona

MN Beethoven Festival: Manhattan Chamber Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre

Funky Formal Friday w/ DJs Rhumpshaker & Truwaxx, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at No Name Bar

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park

Yoga and Brunch, reservations required, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Campfire Concert Series: James Mudcat Grant, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground

RADDERDAZE w/ Breakaway, Local Sports, and more, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar

Live Music

Friday

Buffalo Galaxy, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Shawn and Shelby, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap

Them Coulee Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Saturday

Sampson & Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau

Chad Cagle, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

Jake La Botz, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap

Them Coulee Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau

Sunday

Texas Toast, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company

To have an event included, email rachel.mergen@lee.net with a description of the event by the end of Wednesday in the week you would like it published.

