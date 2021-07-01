What's going on in Winona?: Great River Shakespeare Festival, Minnesota Beethoven Festival

Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events:
Great River Shakespeare Festival
For those who have an appreciation for the arts and love good performances, Great River Shakespeare Festival has arrived with multiple shows to fill its July schedule.
This weekend, attendees will be able to enjoy
Great Expectations at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Levee Park Stage; The Tempest at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park Stage; and Every Brilliant Thing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Winona State University.
To learn more about the festival — including a calendar of more performances this summer — and to buy tickets, visit
grsf.org. Minnesota Beethoven Fest
Another festival will bring together people this month locally, also.
The Minnesota Beethoven Festival has also kicked off in the community with performances being held at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre.
This weekend, attendees will be able to enjoy the Manhattan Chamber Players starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the theatre.
Other performances this month will include American String Quartet starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; LAGQ starting at 7:30 p.m. July 8; Marc-André Hamelin on piano starting at 3 p.m. July 11; Chanticleer starting at 7:30 p.m. July 13; and Grace Park on violin and Peter Dugan on piano at 7:30 p.m. July 15.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit
mnbeethovenfestival.org. Other events Dine Out Downtown, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Winona MN Beethoven Festival: Manhattan Chamber Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre Funky Formal Friday w/ DJs Rhumpshaker & Truwaxx, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at No Name Bar Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park Yoga and Brunch, reservations required, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau Campfire Concert Series: James Mudcat Grant, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Campground RADDERDAZE w/ Breakaway, Local Sports, and more, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar Live Music Friday Buffalo Galaxy, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company Milana Shira, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House Shawn and Shelby, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap Them Coulee Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau Saturday Sampson & Son, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau Chad Cagle, 6 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company Jake La Botz, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hei & Low Tap Them Coulee Boys, 7 to 10 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau Sunday Texas Toast, 3 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
The Lakeview Drive Inn has been a Winona favorite for decades.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are the hills lining Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Lake and High School
Pictured is West Lake Winona, with the Winona Senior High School in the distance.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the many hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery along Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Structures
Pictured are some structures off of Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water along Highway 14.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Turbines
Pictured are turbines in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Welcome to Utica
Pictured is a barn in Winona County with a Welcome to Utica sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Tractor
A tractor works its way through a field in rural Winona County. The county boasts more than 1,000 farms covering nearly 270,000 acres.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Solar panels
Pictured are solar panels in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Crop land
Pictured is crop land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm equipment
Pictured is farm equipment in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured are cows in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County sign
Pictured is one of the Winona County signs when coming from Olmsted County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Flag
Pictured is a flag flying high in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a stream of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Whitewater State Park
Pictured is the Whitewater State Park sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
Pictured is a bridge in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured is greenery on hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Walking path
Pictured is a walking path in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a path of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fire tower
Pictured is Elba's historic fire tower.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
The view of Winona from Garvin Heights, with Lake Winona in the foreground and the Mississippi River in the background. Winona County's many waterways provide natural beauty and a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing straight off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing left off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Sugar Loaf
Sugar Loaf towers over the Winona landscape. Hikers can take a trail up the bluff for a bird's-eye view of the city.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River next to the city of Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
The Hwy. 43 bridge spans the Mississippi River to connect Winona to Wisconsin.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
To have an event included, email
rachel.mergen@lee.net with a description of the event by the end of Wednesday in the week you would like it published.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.