What's going on in Winona? Garage sales, fashion and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

100 Mile Garage Sale

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Port 507

Opening Reception for “Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought," 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Brickyard Fashion Show, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Brickyard Bar

Seasonal Grand Opening, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Peter's Biergarten

Friday Kinections – Art and Poetry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

"If It’s Not One Thing… It’s Your Mother!," 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

The Art of Living/Riding the Wave with Sarah Johnson, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Author Event: Dr. David Marshall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Sip and Celebrate, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at American Legion

RADDERDAZE w/ Clams, Deathless Dogs & Andy Lee Cheng, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Live Music

Friday

Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Eric Tessmer, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Saturday

Sampson & Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Don Harvey Duo, 4 to 7 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Sunday

Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Jazz: John Paulson & Eric Heukeshoven, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wellington's Pub and Grill

