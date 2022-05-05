What's going on in Winona? Garage sales, fashion and more

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What’s going on in Winona?

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:

100 Mile Garage Sale

This year's 100 Mile Garage Sale is set for this weekend, with stops from Hastings, Minn., to Prescott, Wis., including local cities like Winona and Fountain City.
 
The garage sales kicked off Thursday and will continue through Sunday.
 
For more information, visit the Official 100 Mile Garage Sale 2022 Facebook page.

Events

Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Port 507

Opening Reception for “Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought," 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Brickyard Fashion Show, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Brickyard Bar

Seasonal Grand Opening, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Peter's Biergarten

Friday Kinections – Art and Poetry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone

"If It’s Not One Thing… It’s Your Mother!," 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts

Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park

The Art of Living/Riding the Wave with Sarah Johnson, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Author Event: Dr. David Marshall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces

Sip and Celebrate, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at American Legion

RADDERDAZE w/ Clams, Deathless Dogs & Andy Lee Cheng, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar

Live Music

Friday

Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House

Eric Tessmer, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Saturday

Sampson & Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Don Harvey Duo, 4 to 7 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel

Sunday

Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard

Jazz: John Paulson & Eric Heukeshoven, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wellington's Pub and Grill

