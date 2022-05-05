What's going on in Winona? Garage sales, fashion and more

Here’s a guide to what’s going on this weekend in Winona:
100 Mile Garage Sale
This year's 100 Mile Garage Sale is set for this weekend, with stops from Hastings, Minn., to Prescott, Wis., including local cities like Winona and Fountain City.
The garage sales kicked off Thursday and will continue through Sunday.
For more information, visit the Official 100 Mile Garage Sale 2022 Facebook page.
Events
Weekend Starter Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Port 507
Opening Reception for “Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought," 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Brickyard Fashion Show, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Brickyard Bar
Seasonal Grand Opening, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Peter's Biergarten
Friday Kinections – Art and Poetry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kinstone
"If It’s Not One Thing… It’s Your Mother!," 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Gateway to Levee Park
The Art of Living/Riding the Wave with Sarah Johnson, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Marine Art Museum
Author Event: Dr. David Marshall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks and Pieces
Sip and Celebrate, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at American Legion
RADDERDAZE w/ Clams, Deathless Dogs & Andy Lee Cheng, 9 p.m. at No Name Bar
Live Music
Milana Shira, 6 to 8 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House
Eric Tessmer, 6 to 9 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Sampson & Son, 2 to 5 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Don Harvey Duo, 4 to 7 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel
Doug Mahlum, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard
Jazz: John Paulson & Eric Heukeshoven, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wellington's Pub and Grill
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
